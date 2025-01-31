Finn Russell sees title mindset as Scotland look to build on progress

FINN RUSSELL BELIEVES Scotland have now developed the mindset required to compete for this year’s Six Nations title.

The Scots have gone into recent championships with high hopes but despite several eye-catching results, they have lacked the consistency to finish in the top two since they won the last Five Nations in 1999.

Gregor Townsend’s squad is widely deemed to be in its prime and talismanic co-captain Russell feels that, through several positive and negative experiences, they have nurtured the collective mentality needed to turn their undoubted promise into tangible success.

“I think the last few years we’ve come in with some expectations and with the group that we’ve got, I think it’s quite right to have those expectations,” said the 32-year-old Bath fly-half ahead of Saturday’s opener at home to Italy.

“I think we’ve come in with a real good mindset, which in my opinion has been different to any of the tournaments I’ve been involved in, which is great to see.

“We’ve got to focus on getting tomorrow right and depending on the outcome of tomorrow, we’ll get back on Monday and reassess where we are and go again.

“That’s been a point we’ve been trying to drive this week, of not looking at winning the tournament just yet – that’s obviously the goal for every team in it, but there’s a long way to go before you get that title.

“I think if we’re to win tomorrow, the media starts talking Scotland up, the expectations go up a little bit. We can’t let that affect us.

“We’ve just got to control what we can and make sure all the outside noise doesn’t get into the camp and we just stay true to what we’re trying to achieve here.”

Russell feels success at club level, with Glasgow having won the United Rugby Championship title last June and Blair Kinghorn enjoying a Top 14 and Champions Cup double at Toulouse, stands Scotland in good stead.

“Out of the boys in the squad this weekend there’s more than half of us that have been either in finals or won finals over the last year, so I think that’s probably changed the mindset,” he said.

“In the past, you think ‘what it’s like to win?’, a lot of boys hadn’t won anything, but now we’ve got half the team that’s won stuff.”

Russell’s own form for Gallagher Premiership leaders Bath is another reason for pre-championship Scottish optimism.

“I’m happy with how I’m playing,” he said. “Bath are sitting at the top of the table and playing some good rugby.

“I’m probably not playing with as much flair as I’ve done when I was younger but I think my game management’s been really good. I’ve taken the line on a little bit more, I’ve actually scored a couple of tries this year which I didn’t do last year.”

Russell believes Scotland are kicking off against “the best, strongest Italian team that I’ve faced” and the stand-off acknowledges a strong start is crucial to their title prospects.

“In this tournament it’s only five games so if you’re slow to start then you’re up against it, you’re probably not going to win it,” he said. “So the first game and the second game are so important to get up to speed quickly if you want to go on and win it.”