Idah to make debut, no place for Coleman, McClean, as first Ireland team of Stephen Kenny era confirmed

ADAM IDAH WILL make his senior international debut in tonight’s Nations League clash between Ireland and Bulgaria.

The 19-year-old Cork-born striker was a regular for Stephen Kenny in the Ireland U21 set-up, and the former Dundalk boss has placed faith in the Norwich man to make the step up to senior level, featuring in the team ahead of the more experienced Shane Long.

Other high-profile names to miss out on a starting spot include James McClean and Seamus Coleman, with Kenny preferring new Spurs signing Matt Doherty at right-back rather than the Everton star.

James McCarthy makes his long-awaited return to the international set-up in midfield, with Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane alongside him.

Aaron Connolly, Callum O’Dowda and Jeff Hendrick, meanwhile, are expected to play ahead of them in more attack-minded roles in support of Idah.

Aside from Doherty, the backline has a familiar look, with Darren Randolph, Enda Stevens, John Egan and Shane Duffy all regulars under previous boss Mick McCarthy.

Ireland team to face Bulgaria: Randolph; Doherty, Egan, Duffy, Stevens; McCarthy, Hourihane; O’Dowda, Hendrick, Connolly; Idah.

