Watch Fitzgibbon Cup hurling final live: UCC v Mary I

BACK-TO-BACK 2016 and 2017 champions Mary Immaculate College will be hoping to get their hands back on the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup this afternoon.

But a strong UCC side, last champions in 2013, stand in their way. There’s also an opportunity for a UCC double, after the Cork outfit won the Sigerson Cup during the week.

The Munster colleges go head-to-head in a repeat of that 2013 final at Waterford IT GAA grounds, with throw-in at 2.45pm.

And you can watch it all on the livestream below. Coverage kicks off at 2.40pm.

