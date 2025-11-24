Five Irish players make the AFLW All-Australian team

FIVE IRISH PLAYERS have been named in the All-Australian AFLW team for 2025.

Unveiled at the W Awards night in Melbourne, Bláithín Bogue, Jennifer Dunne, Niamh McLaughlin, Áine McDonagh and Dayna Finn all made the cut for the prestigious awards. This is a further demonstration of the growing influence of Irish-born players in the Aussie Rules code.

Last weekend, Bogue from the Tempo Maguires club in Fermanagh, kicked three goals for North Melbourne in their preliminary final win over Melbourne as she continues her incredible debut season, bringing her tally to 25.

Bogue is joined in the North Melbourne team by Meath’s Vicki Wall and Erika O’Shea of Cork, while Amy Gavin Mangan of Offaly was named among the emergency substitutes.

Advertisement

They now face Brisbane Lions in The Grand Final, where they will face Jennifer Dunne of Dublin, Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer and Kildare’s Neasa Dooley.