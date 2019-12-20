This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Flamengo capable of upsetting Liverpool, say former Brazil stars

Julio Cesar and Bebeto have backed the South Americans to win the Club World Cup final.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Dec 2019, 10:16 AM
1 hour ago 1,716 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4942747
Flamengo face Liverpool on Saturday
FLAMENGO HAVE EVERY chance of beating Champions League winners Liverpool in the Club World Cup final, according to ex-Brazil internationals Julio Cesar and Bebeto.

Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo came from behind to beat Al Hilal 3-1 in their semi-final clash on Tuesday, while Liverpool edged past Monterrey 2-1 thanks to Roberto Firmino’s late effort.

Jorge Jesus’ Flamengo stunned River Plate in November’s Copa Libertadores decider, with Gabriel Barbosa’s last-gasp double securing glory.

Former Brazil and Inter goalkeeper Cesar started and ended his senior career with Flamengo, and he believes his old side can cause another upset in Saturday’s final in Doha.

“Flamengo have the opportunity [of winning the championship]. They’re very confident and will face Liverpool, a great team, as we know,” Cesar told reporters.

But Flamengo have all conditions of winning this game. Flamengo showed excellent football this year.

“With Jorge Jesus’ arrival, the players could quickly understand his philosophy and methodology and this made Flamengo winner of two competitions, the Brazilian Championship and Libertadores. Flamengo is going to this final full of confidence.”

Another former Flamengo and Brazil player – Bebeto – echoed Cesar’s sentiment, insisting the club will have the entire country behind them.

I have to keep my heart strong, it’s such a joy to see Flamengo, after 38 years, in the fight for their second world title,” he said.

“I want that everything can go well and that we can win this title, that’s so important. Not only for Flamengo fans but for all Brazilians.

“Flamengo is playing very well, they will fight for this title, it will be a tough game, we all know this. Liverpool is a great team, they are Champions League winners and we are Libertadores winners and also winners at Brazil Championship.

“So, let’s go, we have to believe, always.”

