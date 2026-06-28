Who will win this evening's World Cup game - South Africa or Canada?

WHO WILL SURVIVE this evening’s (8pm kick off) knockout game between South Africa and co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles?

South Africa qualified for the World Cup knockouts for the first time in their history by beating South Korea 1-0 on Wednesday.

They finished second in Group A behind co-hosts Mexico. South Africa were widely written off after their 2-0 loss to Mexico in their opening match.

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But they battled to a draw against the Czechia and came out on top in what was effectively a shootout for second place in Monterrey, thanks to Thapelo Maseko’s second-half strike.

Canada saw their hopes of a last-32 clash on home soil dashed on Wednesday as unbeaten Switzerland clinched top spot in Group B with a 2-1 victory over them in Vancouver.

Jesse Marsch’s side finished above Bosnia and Herzegovina by virtue of their head-to-head record.

Who do you think will win tonight?

