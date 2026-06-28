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South Africa players celebrate victory over South Korea. Alamy Stock Photo
World Cup Poll

Who will win this evening's World Cup game - South Africa or Canada?

The sides face off in the round of 32 in LA.
6.46am, 28 Jun 2026

WHO WILL SURVIVE this evening’s (8pm kick off) knockout game between South Africa and co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles? 

South Africa qualified for the World Cup knockouts for the first time in their history by beating South Korea 1-0 on Wednesday.

They finished second in Group A behind co-hosts Mexico. South Africa were widely written off after their 2-0 loss to Mexico in their opening match.

But they battled to a draw against the Czechia and came out on top in what was effectively a shootout for second place in Monterrey, thanks to Thapelo Maseko’s second-half strike.

Canada saw their hopes of a last-32 clash on home soil dashed on Wednesday as unbeaten Switzerland clinched top spot in Group B with a 2-1 victory over them in Vancouver.

Jesse Marsch’s side finished above Bosnia and Herzegovina by virtue of their head-to-head record.

Who do you think will win tonight?


Poll Results:

South Africa  (1)
Canada (1)
Draw (1)

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