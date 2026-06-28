England boss Tuchel: 'We will get better. There's no problem growing into a tournament'

THOMAS TUCHEL WARNED England will be “punished” if the World Cup contenders dare look beyond their knockout date with DR Congo.

The back-to-back European Championship finalists wrapped up top spot in Group L with Saturday’s 2-0 win over already-eliminated Panama at MetLife Stadium, where they are aiming to return for the final on 19 July.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane struck as England avoided a tougher-looking route through the knockout stages and set up a tie against a third-placed side, with DR Congo later confirmed as Wednesday’s round-of-32 opponent in Atlanta.

A mouth-watering meeting with co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca could follow next Sunday, but Tuchel would not entertain any talk about the pathway and potential opponents.

“It’s possible, but there’s a match, no? And there is only one match that we can focus on and that is the next match,” the England boss said.

“If we get carried away and start talking and thinking about possible round of 16, we will just get punished.

“We have a difficult, difficult match coming up in four days. I understand your question and would love to talk about it, but no, we need to stay focused.

“There is only one match in four days. It’s not Mexico, it’s not in Mexico, it’s in Atlanta and we need to be ready for that.”

DR Congo are 41st in the Fifa world rankings and sealed their progress with a 3-1 comeback win against Uzbekistan in Atlanta.

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England will likely have to break down another low block after struggling to get going against Panama, having failed to hurt Ghana in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw, but Tuchel is confident the team will grow into the tournament.

DR Congo await England in the round of 32 (Jacob Kupferman/AP). Jacob Kupferman Jacob Kupferman

“The first match felt almost like a knockout football match,” he said, reflecting on their thrilling 4-2 win against Croatia. “The intensity in the second half and the tension that suddenly grew.

“(On Saturday) when you see the result, and you are suddenly in a moment when you are second in the group because Croatia scored (against Ghana in the other Group L game), it also brings out this feeling.

“But it was good to see these moments. We can just trust and rely on our players. They are used to these moments.

“They play Champions League until the very end, they play Europa League until the very end. They know what it takes. We have strong belief and we have trust.

“We know what need to get better and we will get better. There’s no problem in putting the work in and growing into a tournament like this with difficult opponents and difficult moments to overcome. No problem.

“It’s important now that we keep believing, that we keep focusing on what we can influence and where we can improve.

“Every game will be a different game. There are so many different styles and cultures of football. The most important thing is to not be afraid. To be brave, courageous and go step by step.”

Tuchel admits he is worried about England’s right-back situation after Reece James’ replacement Jarell Quansah limped off against Panama.

Jarell Quansah limps off against Panama. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

James is facing a race against time to be fit as he deals with a hamstring issue picked up against Ghana. The Chelsea captain did not travel with the squad to New Jersey, where replacement Quansah limped off in the second half and is also a major doubt for Wednesday.

“It was a classic ankle twist and he is in pain,” said Tuchel, who has already seen full-back Tino Livramento withdraw from the squad with a calf issue.

“He said he had it before and it was a matter of days. He hopes that it stays like this but at the moment it’s just too painful, so he has his leg up high, and compression and ice.”

Asked if he has worries about the right-back position moving forward, the England boss said with a laugh: “Naturally of course, we have another injury in the position.

“We will do everything. It will be a tight race for Reece James, it will now be a very tight race for Jarell Quansah, so I’m worried about these two.

“But in general then it is our job to find solutions, and we will find solutions in four days.”

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