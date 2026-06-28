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Austria's Sasa Kalajdzic celebrates his late equaliser. Alamy Stock Photo
2026 world cup

Messi scores again as Argentina beat Jordan, Austria and Algeria advance after dramatic 3-3 draw

Austria’s late equaliser eliminates Iran from tournament.
6.36am, 28 Jun 2026

Results – World Cup Group J 

  • Argentina 3-1 Jordan
  • Algeria 3-3 Austria

LIONEL MESSI CAME off the bench to score yet again as Argentina made it three wins from three at the World Cup with a 3-1 victory over Jordan.

Messi made it six goals in three games at this tournament, extending his own all-time World Cup record to 19 goals, with a low free-kick 10 minutes from time that ensured Argentina topped Group J with a perfect record.

Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martinez had put the World Cup holders in control with first-half strikes, but Mousa Al Tamari pulled one back for Jordan, who at least exited the competition having scored in all three games of their debut World Cup.

With Argentina already confirmed as group winners Lionel Scaloni made nine changes to his side, dropping Messi to the bench as only Emi Martinez and Lautaro Martinez kept their places. But unsurprisingly there was no let up from the World Cup holders.

  • Read David Sneyd’s piece from Dallas Stadium here>

Meanwhile, Austria and Algeria played out an incredible 3-3 draw in Kansas City, with both sides progressing to the knockout phase thanks to a last-gasp goal from Austrian substitute Sasa Kalajdzic.

There was some concern ahead of kick-off that there would be little competitive action on the pitch, with a draw guaranteeing both sides a spot in the last 32.

Those fears were extinguished in the early stages, which featured end-to-end action before Austria opened the scoring in the 27th minute through Marko Arnautovic.

He latched onto a deep through ball over the top, tapping it home on the volley. 

Austria appeared to have all the momentum, until a rare attacking opportunity for Algeria saw a ball over the top stay in off the corner flag and bounce into the possession of Rafik Belghali, who beat two defenders with a shot fake then switched the ball to his left foot and fired it past keeper Alexander Schlager.

Austria retook the lead at the start of the second-half through a thunderous strike from Marcel Sabitzer on the edge of the box.

Their advantage only lasted a couple of minutes however, with Riyad Mahrez in perfect position to find the back of the net off a super cutback pass from Houssem Aouar.

Both teams appeared more-or-less content to park the bus from there, until some precision passing deep in stoppage time found Mahrez in prime position, who duly collected his second – much to the surprise of the Austrian defence.

After sitting in prime position for most of the game, Austria suddenly needed to score to stay in the tournament.

Wolves striker Kalajdzic was ultimately the man to get the job done, heading in a wide cross in the last seconds of the game that sent the Austrian fans into raptures and eliminated Iran from the tournament.

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