Colombia seal top spot after pulsating stalemate with Portugal, DR Congo progress to face England

Results – World Cup Group K

Colombia 0-0 Portugal

DR Congo 3-1 Uzbekistan

COLOMBIA TOPPED GROUP F and booked a last-32 meeting with Ghana as they fought out a pulsating 0-0 draw with Portugal in Miami.

The South Americans had the best of a string of chances at both ends and had a goal disallowed in stoppage time as Portugal hung on for the point in second spot which will see them face Croatia.

Jhon Córdoba had the first of several early openings for Colombia, heading over from Luis Diaz’s deflected shot.

João Félix’s cross narrowly eluded Pedro Neto at the other end, but Colombia looked more threatening as Portugal struggle to turn possession into chances.

Diogo Costa turned away Córdoba’s shot after a swift break, Ruben Neves clearing an effort from Jhon Arias after a reverse pass from James Rodriguez, who was given plenty of room to pull the strings.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a largely peripheral figure, but he hit the target from a long-range free-kick which barely threatened Camilo Vargas.

The Colombian goalkeeper made an excellent save to block a close-range effort from Bruno Fernandes after a slip from Jefferson Lerma.

Neves fired a shot just wide as Portugal enjoyed their best spell of the first half, which ended in frantic, end-to-end fashion, Costa dealing with long-range efforts from Gustavo Puerto and Rodriguez.

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Colombia's Jhon Córdoba of Colombia is challenged by Bruno Fernandes of Portugal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

After a brief lull at the start of the second half, João Félix headed a cross over from half-time substitute Diogo Dalot and could not connect with Ronaldo after a swift break.

Lerma forced another save from Costa, who punched the effort from distance away and got behind another shot from the Crystal Palace midfielder.

Felix was somehow allowed acres of space at the other end, slipping the ball through to Ronaldo, who rolled it wide of the post but was flagged offside after mistiming his run.

Lerma was replaced on the hour by Richard Rios who came very close with his first touch, steering an Arias cross narrowly wide of the post.

Rodriguez sent substitute Luis Suárez free with a lovely ball, but his effort was blocked as he checked back to shoot while Costa turned Arias’s deflected shot out for a corner and Suárez had a penalty appeal turned down as he kicked Nuno Mendes’ leg.

Rúben Dias headed out from under his own bar and Davinson Sanchez thought he had won it in stoppage time as he headed home Juan Fernando Quintero’s cross at the back post, only for it to be ruled out by a very tight offside decision.

DR Congo-Uzbekistan

Yoane Wissa scored twice as DR Congo came from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 and progress to the round of 32.

The African nation, who returned to the tournament after a 52-year absence, will now face England in the knockout stage on Wednesday after finishing third in Group K.

Uzbekistan’s Eldor Shomurodov opened the scoring in the 10th minute in Atlanta, converting from a tight angle after an Abbosbek Fayzullaev header into the box.

🇨🇩 0-1 🇺🇿



Uzbekistan take a deserved lead as Eldor Shomurodov spectacularly lobs the DR Congo keeper



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DR Congo thought they had levelled minutes later when Nathanael Mbuku fired in a left-footed shot.

However, the goal was disallowed after a review, with the referee ruling that Mbuku had caught Sherzod Nasrullaev in the face with a flailing arm in the build-up.

DR Congo eventually levelled in the second half, when Newcastle United striker Wissa sent the Uzbekistan goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot.

🇨🇩 1-1 🇺🇿



DR Congo breathe life back into their knockout round ambitions as Yoane Wissa wins and dispatches a penalty



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They took the lead in the 68th minute when Fiston Mayele flicked the ball over the line before the goalkeeper could stop him.

Wissa sealed progression with a strike from the edge of the box into the bottom-right corner, completing DR Congo’s comeback win.

🇨🇩 3-1 🇺🇿



Who else but Yoane Wissa again to provide the dagger here in Atlanta with a superb finish



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DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre told Fifa.com: “We have to congratulate the players — they were the ones who were extraordinary.

“We’re a team that knows how to respond when we concede a goal; we keep fighting with determination.”

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