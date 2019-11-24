This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Flamengo confirmed as league champions a day after winning Copa Libertadores

They were crowned Brasileirao winners on Sunday thanks to Gremio beating Palmeiras.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 10:21 PM
Flamengo's Hugo Moura, Rafinha and Lucas Silva.
FLAMENGO HAVE been crowned Brazilian champions for the seventh time in their history and the first time in 10 years – just one day after winning the Copa Libertadores.

Gremio’s win at Palmeiras left Flamengo with an insurmountable 13-point lead at the top of Serie A and Jorge Jesus’ side will be able to enjoy their remaining four games of the season with the title secured.

Two late goals from Gabriel Barbosa earned Flamengo a dramatic 2-1 victory over River Plate in Saturday’s Copa Libertadores final and sparked wild celebrations in the streets of Rio.

The weekend was made even more unforgettable for Flamengo supporters when Pepe scored in second-half stoppage-time to clinch a 2-1 victory for Gremio at Palmeiras, handing the league leaders their first Brasileirao since 2009.

