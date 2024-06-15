5 talking points before a huge football weekend

1. Déjà vu for Armagh and Galway

Rory Grugan and Paul Conroy facing off last year. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

There’s a real sense of déjà vu here. 12 months ago, Armagh and Galway went head-to-head at this very same stage. Rory Grugan secured a one-point win for Armagh in injury-time, sending them directly to the All-Ireland quarter-finals. Shane Walsh had a last-gasp chance to level matters again in Carrick-on-Shannon but his free-kick went awry.

His Galway side bowed out of the championship a week later, falling to Mayo by the minimum in their preliminary quarter-final meeting at Pearse Stadium.

It’s destination Markievicz Park as both sides scrap it out for top spot – and direct qualification – once again. A win or draw will see Armagh repeat last year’s feat, while Galway need a victory to avoid the preliminary stages. The direct route is hugely important: one less game and more time for rest and recovery ahead of a coveted quarter-final showdown.

Galway’s 2023 experience proves they need to follow that path. Sean Kelly and Robert Finnerty starting is a pre-match boost.

2. Cork’s big chance

Cork manager John Cleary. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

A golden opportunity awaits Cork as they face Tyrone in Tullamore. Win, and they finish top of the group ahead of Donegal and the Red Hand, which would have been largely unexpected before a ball was kicked.

Victory would see John Cleary’s side straight through to the quarter-finals. They haven’t featured in the All-Ireland semi-finals since 2012, so their chances would increase exponentially.

Defeat would mean the Rebels could drop to third, if Donegal beat Clare in the group’s other game. But Cork will take huge confidence from their recent form: they scored three goals as they beat Donegal, who Tyrone have lost to twice this year.

The Rebels’ defence rampaged forward, so Tyrone must be mindful of that attacking threat. They can use a similar platform themselves, with Niall Devlin bagging two goals in their last game against Clare.

3. Do or die for Roscommon and Cavan

Enda Smith and James Smith are big players for their respective counties. Tommy Grealy / INPHO Tommy Grealy / INPHO / INPHO

While Dublin and Mayo renew their rivalries in this group’s glamour finale, the knockout showdown in Longford is slightly more off-broadway.

It shouldn’t be, though. The GAA buzz word of 2023, jeopardy, is through the roof here. It’s do-or-die for Roscommon and Cavan. They both need something to salvage their season. For Cavan, the stakes are that bit higher. Only a win will do. A draw would see Roscommon prevail, owing to their superior scoring difference.

The Breffni have really struggled without talismanic forward Paddy Lynch since his ACL injury. They suffered heavier defeats to Dublin and Mayo (5-17 to 0-13 and 0-20 to 1-8) than the Rossies (2-19 to 0-13 and 2-14 to 1-15).

These sides last met in championship fare in 2015. The game also took place on a Saturday evening and was refereed by David Gough, with Roscommon coming out on top. The sideline battle will be interesting, with two of the circuit’s youngest managers in Davy Burke and Raymond Galligan facing off.

4. Pressure on Monaghan and Meath

Monaghan take to the pitch before their recent draw with Louth. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

There’s another huge basement battle across the groups, with similar pressure and jeopardy surrounding Monaghan and Meath.

On the same day in Croke Park last July, these neighbouring counties were in very different positions. Monaghan pushed Dublin hard in their All-Ireland semi-final, but they ultimately fell short, while Meath finished 2023 as Tailteann Cup champions following their victory over Down.

Now, they both meet in the big leagues, with one reaching the end of the road on Sunday. The group stages have been difficult for both, with Kerry leading the way and Louth hot on their heels.

The Farney will progress to the preliminary quarter-finals with a draw, but Meath must win to stay alive in the championship.

5. Tailteann Cup quarter-final showdown

Kildare’s Kevin Flynn. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

All eyes have been on Kildare in the Tailteann Cup. Glenn Ryan’s side slouched to the second tier after a nightmare first half to 2024, and have been operating under the radar ever since.

The Lilywhites topped their group with three wins from three, comfortably dispatching Leitrim, Waterford and Longford. Next up it’s Laois, after they survived a scare against New York in the preliminary quarter-finals last weekend.

With extra rest under their belts, Kildare won’t have the added advantage of home comforts, however, as they continue to play in Tullamore with works underway in Newbridge and Hawkfield deemed not big enough. They will be favourites, but Laois – buoyed by promotion to Division 3 – will fancy themselves to land another blow.

Elsewhere in the last eight of the Tailteann Cup, it’s Down v Wicklow, Sligo v Limerick and Fermanagh v Antrim.

All-Ireland senior football championship fixtures

Saturday 15 June

Clare v Donegal, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3pm.

Cork v Tyrone, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 3pm – GAAGO.

Cavan v Roscommon, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 5pm.

Derry v Westmeath, Páirc Esler, Newry, 7pm – GAAGO.

Sunday 16 June

Armagh v Galway, Markievicz Park, Sligo, 1.45pm – RTÉ One.

Kerry v Louth, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.

Monaghan v Meath, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 3pm. – GAAGO

Dublin v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 3.45pm. – RTÉ One.

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Saturday 15 June

Down v Wicklow, Páirc Esler, Newry, 4.30pm - GAAGO.

Sligo v Limerick, Markievicz Park, 5pm.

Fermanagh v Antrim, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 6pm.

Sunday 16 June