Forget Paris: Roger Federer ruled out of French Open

FOR THE FOURTH time in five years, Roger Federer will be absent from the French Open.

Federer revealed this morning that he has undergone surgery on a knee problem which will sideline him for several tournaments, including the year’s second Grand Slam event.

“My right knee has been bothering me for a little while,” he said in a statement. “I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday.

“After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery. As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open.

“I am grateful for everyone’s support. I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass!”

Federer missed the French Open for three consecutive years before returning for the 2019 tournament, where he suffered a semi-final defeat to Rafael Nadal.

The clay-court event has been his least successful Grand Slam tournament, with the 38-year-old winning just one of his 20 major titles – in 2009 – at Roland Garros.

The Swiss star will hope to be back to full fitness in time for his title defence at Wimbledon, where he has triumphed on eight previous occasions.

A 13th French Open title for reigning champion Nadal will see the Spaniard equal Federer’s tally of 20 Grand Slam crowns.

The 2020 French Open will begin on 24 May, with Wimbledon set to start on 29 June.

