This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 23 °C Friday 31 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Chelsea Academy player one of two new arrivals at Cork City

Kit Elliott and Scott Fenwick have both signed for Neale Fenn’s side.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 31 Jul 2020, 4:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,534 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5165196
A general view of Turner's Cross (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A general view of Turner's Cross (file pic).
A general view of Turner's Cross (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IT HAS BEEN a busy day at Cork City with strikers Kit Elliott and Scott Fenwick both joining the club until the end of the season.

The deals, which are subject to international clearance, provide a boost for Neale Fenn’s men, who re-start their Airtricity League campaign at home to Bohemians on Sunday.

19-year-old Elliot, a former Chelsea and Crystal Palace Academy player, signs on loan from Championship side Huddersfield, having had previous stints at senior level with Darlington and Concord Rangers.

30-year-old Fenwick, who was on the books at Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Newcastle as a youngster, joins on a free transfer, having most recently represented English sixth tier outfit Blyth Spartans amid a career that has seen spells at Gretna, Hartlepool and York City among others.

After moving from England, both players will have to undergo a period of quarantine, meaning they will be unavailable for the upcoming Bohemians and Waterford matches.

“I’m really excited to be here, and about this opportunity,” Elliot said. “I’ve seen that Cork City is a really big club, and I can’t get wait to get going. I need to get some more senior football under my belt, and I want to score as many goals as I can to help get the team some wins to progress up the table.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I just want to get started as soon as possible,” Fenwick added. “Obviously I’ll have to do some training away from the lads at the start during the quarantine period, but I’ll get myself up to speed straight away. I’m an old-fashioned kind of player, an old-school number nine, I’ll rustle and bustle and try to get in the centre halves’ heads, and I’d like to say that I’m a finisher as well.”

Of the two new signings, Fenn said: “They’re both out-and-out number nines, Kit’s strength is his hold-up play. He’ll bring that aspect to our front line, which we probably don’t have at the moment, but he’s still young and needs to learn the game. Scott is also a number nine, he’s a hard-working player with a good eye for goal and his goalscoring record in the lower leagues in England is second to none.” 

Cork, who currently sit ninth in the table, having picked up three points from five games, also confirmed today that Darragh Crowley has joined First Division side Cobh Ramblers on loan until the end of the season.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie