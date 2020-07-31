Former Chelsea Academy player one of two new arrivals at Cork City

IT HAS BEEN a busy day at Cork City with strikers Kit Elliott and Scott Fenwick both joining the club until the end of the season.

The deals, which are subject to international clearance, provide a boost for Neale Fenn’s men, who re-start their Airtricity League campaign at home to Bohemians on Sunday.

19-year-old Elliot, a former Chelsea and Crystal Palace Academy player, signs on loan from Championship side Huddersfield, having had previous stints at senior level with Darlington and Concord Rangers.

30-year-old Fenwick, who was on the books at Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Newcastle as a youngster, joins on a free transfer, having most recently represented English sixth tier outfit Blyth Spartans amid a career that has seen spells at Gretna, Hartlepool and York City among others.

After moving from England, both players will have to undergo a period of quarantine, meaning they will be unavailable for the upcoming Bohemians and Waterford matches.

“I’m really excited to be here, and about this opportunity,” Elliot said. “I’ve seen that Cork City is a really big club, and I can’t get wait to get going. I need to get some more senior football under my belt, and I want to score as many goals as I can to help get the team some wins to progress up the table.”

“I just want to get started as soon as possible,” Fenwick added. “Obviously I’ll have to do some training away from the lads at the start during the quarantine period, but I’ll get myself up to speed straight away. I’m an old-fashioned kind of player, an old-school number nine, I’ll rustle and bustle and try to get in the centre halves’ heads, and I’d like to say that I’m a finisher as well.”

Of the two new signings, Fenn said: “They’re both out-and-out number nines, Kit’s strength is his hold-up play. He’ll bring that aspect to our front line, which we probably don’t have at the moment, but he’s still young and needs to learn the game. Scott is also a number nine, he’s a hard-working player with a good eye for goal and his goalscoring record in the lower leagues in England is second to none.”

Cork, who currently sit ninth in the table, having picked up three points from five games, also confirmed today that Darragh Crowley has joined First Division side Cobh Ramblers on loan until the end of the season.