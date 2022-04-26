Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 26 April 2022
Tributes paid as former League of Ireland goalkeeper Freddy Hall dies aged 37

The former Limerick FC goalkeeper made over 40 appearances for the club between 2015 and 2018.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,985 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5747580
Freddy Hall in action during his time with Limerick FC.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid following the death of former League of Ireland goalkeeper Freddy Hall who has passed away at the age of 37.

Hall made over 40 appearances for Limerick between 2015 and 2018, helping his club to win the First Division title in 2016. He also featured for Northampton Town, Chester, Oxford City and Telford United during his career.

“It was with great sadness that we learned this morning of the untimely death of Freddy Hall who served the club with distinction during his time here,” reads a statement on the Limerick FC Twitter page.

“The club extends its sincere condolences to Freddy’s family at his tragic passing.”

Hall was born in Bermuda and was capped at senior international level for his country.

