Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 18 August, 2020
Former Liverpool youngster scores brilliant last-minute winner for Sligo

Alex Cooper was on target, as the Bit O’Red overcame John Sheridan’s Waterford.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 9:06 PM
1 hour ago 3,122 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5179341
Sligo Rovers’ players congratulate Alex Cooper after scoring a late winner against Waterford.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

FORMER LIVERPOOL YOUNGSTER Alex Cooper scored a superb last-gasp free kick as Sligo Rovers beat Waterford 2-1 at The Showgrounds today.

28-year-old defender Cooper, a former Liverpool academy player who also represented a number of clubs in Scotland, only signed for Sligo towards the end of February and curled home a beautiful winner this evening.

Michael O’Connor had given the visitors the lead in the 16th minute, producing a clinical finish, after a spectacular assist from Olawutunmise Sobowale that saw him run almost the entire length of the field before his cross found the attacker.

Sligo should have equalised just after the hour mark, but David Cawley missed a gilt-edged chance, as his close-range header from Ronan Coughlan’s cross came back off the post.

Coughlan made no mistake on 77 minutes, however, converting a simple finish from Jesse Devers’ cross to set up an exciting finish.

And it was Cooper who then found the net amid a dramatic conclusion, curling a free-kick from just outside the area around the wall in the dying moments to send the 50 home fans in attendance into ecstasy.

The victory moves Sligo up to seventh in the table on nine points, while John Sheridan’s men are two places above them in fifth.

The42 Team

