Former Rowing Ireland High Performance Director links up with France

FORMER ROWING Ireland High-Performance Director Antonio Maurogiovanni has been appointed to the equivalent role with France for the next Olympic cycle.

Despite four medals across two Olympic cycles, Rowing Ireland confirmed last October that they were letting Maurogiovanni go at the end of this year.

Advertisement

The Italy-born Olympian had been in the position since 2017

“With the changes to the Olympic regattas at the 2028 LA and 2032 Games, the inclusion of coastal rowing and removal of lightweight rowing, we believe now is the time to develop a new High-Performance strategy for Rowing Ireland,” a statement added.

The French Rowing Federation cited the reason for the appointment as “his career as a coach and director within several international selections and the results generated with each of them”.

Maurogiovanni will take up the role in mid-January and “will finalise the overall organisation of the French teams and high-performance alongside the technical executives of the French Rowing Federation”.

Following the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, France undertook a restructuring of their high-level and high-performance sector.

While they failed to achieve their objective of winning two to three medals at the 2024 Paris Games, the French team placed five boats among the Olympic finalists.