Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 16 November 2022
Advertisement

Former Wexford boss Ryan takes over at Bray

The ex-UCD coach was previously strongly linked with the Bohemians job.

40 minutes ago 272 Views 0 Comments
Ian Ryan (file pic).
Ian Ryan (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IAN RYAN has been confirmed as the new Bray Wanderers manager on a two-year deal, having departed Wexford earlier this month.

The former UCD coach guided a Wexford side that finished bottom of the First Division table in 2021 to a sixth-place finish this year as they were ultimately just three points off the playoff places.

Ryan, who was previously strongly linked with the Bohemians job before Declan Devine’s appointment, takes over a Bray side that struggled last season, coming seventh in the end, 14 points off Wexford.

Part of a statement released this evening read: “Ian will have responsibility for the first team and liaise with all existing football structures within the club.

“Ian is fully aligned with the club’s ambition to build a sustainable and successful club based on a thriving academy and a modern stadium.

“During this building process, we recognise first-team success as an important contributing factor to our longer-term plans and will provide Ian with all necessary support to deliver success in 2023 and beyond.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Pat Devlin, who managed the team last season and was involved in an angry verbal exchange with fans back in May amid the turbulent campaign, is expected to continue in the Head of Football role.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie