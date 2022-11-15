Former Wexford boss Ryan takes over at Bray

IAN RYAN has been confirmed as the new Bray Wanderers manager on a two-year deal, having departed Wexford earlier this month.

The former UCD coach guided a Wexford side that finished bottom of the First Division table in 2021 to a sixth-place finish this year as they were ultimately just three points off the playoff places.

Ryan, who was previously strongly linked with the Bohemians job before Declan Devine’s appointment, takes over a Bray side that struggled last season, coming seventh in the end, 14 points off Wexford.

Part of a statement released this evening read: “Ian will have responsibility for the first team and liaise with all existing football structures within the club.

“Ian is fully aligned with the club’s ambition to build a sustainable and successful club based on a thriving academy and a modern stadium.

“During this building process, we recognise first-team success as an important contributing factor to our longer-term plans and will provide Ian with all necessary support to deliver success in 2023 and beyond.”

Pat Devlin, who managed the team last season and was involved in an angry verbal exchange with fans back in May amid the turbulent campaign, is expected to continue in the Head of Football role.