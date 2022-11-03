Wexford dealt 'setback' as Ian Ryan resigns as manager

IAN RYAN HAS resigned as Wexford FC manager.

“Wexford FC regrets to announce that first team manager Ian Ryan has advised us of his resignation with immediate effect,” a club statement reads.

“The club had been well advanced in its plans to put together a squad made up of the core of last season’s with a number of new additions, so that we could mount a serious challenge for promotion in 2023. Despite this setback, this remains the plan and the process to appoint a new manager, with the ambition and potential to deliver this, will begin straight away.

“We wish to thank Ian for his efforts over the last 18 months and wish him the best of luck. During this time the squad has developed appreciably and we have celebrated a number of great wins and occasions under his tenure. The whole profile and performance of the club has lifted during his time here and we are determined as a club to build on this momentum.”

35-year-old Ryan is a highly-rated manager, and was appointed by Wexford in May 2021, having previously coached at UCD. Wexford finished that season bottom of the First Division, but Ryan this season led them to sixth, finishing one place and six points outside of the play-off places and 17 points better off than the previous campaign.

Ryan was subject to interest elsewhere last season, and in May said he remained committed to Wexford following interest from Waterford. Danny Searle took over thereafter. In recent weeks, he was linked with the Bohemians job, but Declan Devine has since filled the vacancy left by Keith Long.