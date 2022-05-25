Wexford manager Ryan turns down Waterford and reaffirms commitment to the club

WEXFORD MANAGER IAN Ryan says he remains committed to the club following interest from Waterford.

Last month, Waterford parted company with Ian Morris after a disappointing start to the SSE Airtricity League First Division season.

The Irish Daily Mirror reported yesterday that Ryan had emerged as the front-runner to succeed him at the RSC.

Former League of Ireland defender Ryan was appointed by Wexford 12 months ago, having previously coached at UCD, and he has done an excellent job since then.

And Wexford have released a statement this morning to announce that the 34-year-old is staying at Ferrycarrig Park.

“Wexford FC are delighted to confirm that despite media speculation and interest from another club, manager Ian Ryan has reaffirmed his commitment to the club,” it reads.

“Wexford gave Ian his first League of Ireland team manager role in May 2021 and he is contracted to the club until the end of the 2023 season.

Having taken us from the bottom of the table we are now genuine play-off contenders with a strong squad built and developed by Ian.”

Ryan added: “While flattered by the interest, I am enjoying my time at Wexford and enjoy the full support from everyone at the club, and I am determined to reward their faith in me by seeing this project through to its conclusion.”

Waterford are currently third in the First Division table, while Wexford sit sixth.

