Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 25 May 2022
Advertisement

Wexford manager Ryan turns down Waterford and reaffirms commitment to the club

The 34-year-old had reportedly emerged as the leading candidate to take over at the RSC.

By The42 Team Wednesday 25 May 2022, 11:45 AM
50 minutes ago 1,439 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5773645
Ferrycarrig Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ferrycarrig Park.
Ferrycarrig Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WEXFORD MANAGER IAN Ryan says he remains committed to the club following interest from Waterford.

Last month, Waterford parted company with Ian Morris after a disappointing start to the SSE Airtricity League First Division season.

The Irish Daily Mirror reported yesterday that Ryan had emerged as the front-runner to succeed him at the RSC.

Former League of Ireland defender Ryan was appointed by Wexford 12 months ago, having previously coached at UCD, and he has done an excellent job since then. 

And Wexford have released a statement this morning to announce that the 34-year-old is staying at Ferrycarrig Park.

“Wexford FC are delighted to confirm that despite media speculation and interest from another club, manager Ian Ryan has reaffirmed his commitment to the club,” it reads.

“Wexford gave Ian his first League of Ireland team manager role in May 2021 and he is contracted to the club until the end of the 2023 season.

Having taken us from the bottom of the table we are now genuine play-off contenders with a strong squad built and developed by Ian.”

Ryan added: “While flattered by the interest, I am enjoying my time at Wexford and enjoy the full support from everyone at the club, and I am determined to reward their faith in me by seeing this project through to its conclusion.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Waterford are currently third in the First Division table, while Wexford sit sixth. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie