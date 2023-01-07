Cliffords to the fore as Fossa reach All-Ireland junior final

Fossa (Kerry) 3-14

Castletown (Meath) 0-11

DAVID AND PAUDIE Clifford will be heading to Croke Park with their club Fossa after they powered to a 12-point All-Ireland junior club football semi-final victory over Leinster champions Castletown.

The brilliant brothers were essentially the difference between the two sides in Portlaoise today.

The Munster champions made the most of the stiff breeze in the first period in going into a four-point lead. David put Paudie through in the sixth minute for a shot at goal only for Castletown goalkeeper Jonathon Ginnity to save well in conceding a ‘45 which Paudie converted.

Kevin Ross put over a free for Castletown in the ninth minute for their first score as while they were just as competitive as their opponents, they could not get clear shots for scores against the breeze. Fossa’s first goal in the 19th minute was a sweeping move involving the two Cliffords and Emmet O’Shea before Emmet’s brother Cian fisted to the net in making it 1-6 to 0-3.

Fossa’s second goal was a great pass by Paudie Clifford into Emmet O’Shea as he fisted in from close range making up for an earlier missed chance at goal as the score was 2-7 to 0-4 after 27 minutes. Castletown finished the first period with frees from Ross and midfielder Rian McConnell, and trailed by 2-7 to 0-6 at the break.

David started the second half by playing a one-two with Eoin Talbot for the midfielder to get a third Fossa goal, and Castletown needed Ginnity to make another save to stop Harry Buckley scoring a fourth. Castletown could make little use of the breeze as Ginnity saved them again in the 43rd minute in preventing Emmet O’Shea getting in for another major. In total, Ginnitty prevented a further four goals for Fossa.

Fossa’s Harry Buckley picked up a black card in the closing stages as Castletown finished with 14 players following a sending off for Declan Cribbin late on. Fossa will play Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone in next Sunday’s All-Ireland decider.

Stewartstown were 1-13 to 1-9 winners over Clifden of Galway in today’s other semi-final.

Scorers for Fossa: D Clifford (0-7), E O’Shea (1-1, 1f), C O’Shea and E Talbot (1-0 each), P Clifford (0-2, 1’45’), M Rennie, H Buckley and T O’Shea (0-1 each)

Scorers for Castletown: K Ross (0-6, 3f, 1m), S Doherty and R McConnell (f) (0-2 each), K Price (0-1)

Fossa

1. Shane O’Sullivan

Advertisement

2. Brian Myers, 3. Fintan Coffey, 4. Kevin McCarthy

5. Daniel O’Keeffe, 6. Paudie Clifford, 7. Daniel O’Connell

8. Eoin Talbot, 9. Paddy Sheehan

10. Harry Buckley, 11. Matt Rennie, 12. Cian O’Shea

17. Ruairi Doyle, 14. David Clifford, 15. Emmett O’Shea

Subs

18. Rian Colleran for R Doyle (H/T)

19. Anthony Wharton for P Sheehan (47)

13. Tadhg O’Shea for E O’Shea (50)

22. Cian Doyle for K McCarthy (56)

20. Mark Dennehy for M Rennie (60)

Castletown

1. Jonathon Ginnity

2. Noel Smyth, 3. Evan Hoey, 4. Adam Matthews

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

5. Killian Price, 6. Shane Hoey, 7. Eoin Reid

8. Rian McDonnell, 9. Killian Smyth

10. Darren Finney, 11. Gerard Farrelly, 12. Damien Ginnitty

21. Seamus Doherty, 14. Kevin Ross, 15. Declan Cribbin

Subs

18. Killian Markey for N Smyth (35)

19. Robert Hoey for E Reid (41)

13. Mark Kelly for D Ginnitty (51)

20. Cormac Farrelly for G Farrelly (60 +1)

26. Conor Price for S Hoey (60 +2)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).