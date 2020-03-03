Wexford man Horan called up as Ireland Sevens pitch up in Vancouver

Horan in action against France in the Olympic qualifier last year.

FRESH FROM THEIR sixth-place finish at the US Sevens in Los Angeles last weekend, Ireland have made one change to their squad for the sixth leg of the World Series in Vancouver.

Wexford man Foster Horan links up with Anthony Eddy’s squad, replacing Aaron O’Sullivan as he withdraws due to injury.

Last weekend, Jordan Conroy was again the star as he scorched in six tries for his side to put him on 23 for the season. Ireland claimed a draw against eventual winners South Africa in the pool stage before losing to Australia and the hosts either side of a win over England.

Last week’s pool phase also saw Eddy’s side lose to Kenya, but they will get an early opportunity to avenge the 12-29 score when they meet in the second round of fixtures on Saturday evening.

They will kick off the weekend against Spain (Saturday, 18.31 Irish time) before the Kenya clash comes three hours later and they will close the pool against New Zealand in the wee hours (01.35 Saturday night / Sunday morning).

Ireland Men’s Sevens squad for Vancouver leg of World Series

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College) (Capt)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)

Foster Horan (Lansdowne)

Graham Curtis (Malone/Ulster)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon)

Harry McNulty (UCD)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College).