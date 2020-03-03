This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 3 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wexford man Horan called up as Ireland Sevens pitch up in Vancouver

The men’s side are ranked ninth in their debut season on the World Series.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 9:44 AM
1 hour ago 1,099 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5030528
Horan in action against France in the Olympic qualifier last year.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Horan in action against France in the Olympic qualifier last year.
Horan in action against France in the Olympic qualifier last year.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FRESH FROM THEIR sixth-place finish at the US Sevens in Los Angeles last weekend, Ireland have made one change to their squad for the sixth leg of the World Series in Vancouver.

Wexford man Foster Horan links up with Anthony Eddy’s squad, replacing Aaron O’Sullivan as he withdraws due to injury.

Last weekend, Jordan Conroy was again the star as he scorched in six tries for his side to put him on 23 for the season. Ireland claimed a draw against eventual winners South Africa in the pool stage before losing to Australia and the hosts either side of a win over England.

Last week’s pool phase also saw Eddy’s side lose to Kenya, but they will get an early opportunity to avenge the 12-29 score when they meet in the second round of fixtures on Saturday evening.

They will kick off the weekend against Spain (Saturday, 18.31 Irish time) before the Kenya clash comes three hours later and they will close the pool against New Zealand in the wee hours (01.35 Saturday night / Sunday morning).

Ireland Men’s Sevens squad for Vancouver leg of World Series

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)
Billy Dardis (Terenure College) (Capt)
Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)
Foster Horan (Lansdowne)
Graham Curtis (Malone/Ulster)
Greg O’Shea (Shannon)
Harry McNulty (UCD)
Hugo Lennox (Skerries)
Jack Kelly (Dublin University)
Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)
Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)
Mark Roche (Lansdowne)
Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie