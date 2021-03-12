Four changes to the Scotland XV selected to start against Ireland

SCOTLAND HEAD COACH Gregor Townsend has unveiled his selection for the Six Nations clash with Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday [KO 3pm, Virgin/BBC].

The starting XV shows four changes from the narrow defeat to Wales in Cardiff four weeks ago.

Saracens wing Sean Maitland returns at the expense of Darcy Graham, while Sam Johnson comes in for James Lang at centre.

The other two adjustments are to the pack, with prop WP Nel and flanker Jamie Ritchie replacing Zander Fagerson and Blade Thomson respectively.

“We are well aware of the threats posed by an experienced Ireland squad and our players have prepared for a contest they know is going to require one of their best performances,” Townsend said.

“We had prepared well for our postponed game against France, and the players have adapted well to the change of plans and have brought real energy and focus to our training sessions this week.

“Playing Ireland is always a physical affair and one that demands you keep stepping up to make tackles or contest for possession. They have played well in their opening three games and have some outstanding players in their squad. It should be a cracking game.”

Scotland:

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs – captain)

14. Sean Maitland (Saracens)

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester)

12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh)

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92)

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)

1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh)

2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors)

3. WP Nel (Edinburgh)

4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors)

5. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs)

6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

Replacements:

16. David Cherry (Edinburgh)

17. Jamie Bhatti (Bath Rugby)

18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh)

19. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)

20. Nick Haining (Edinburgh)

21. Scott Steele (Harlequins)

22. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)

23. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh)

