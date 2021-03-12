BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 12 March 2021
Advertisement

Four changes to the Scotland XV selected to start against Ireland

Murrayfield will play host to the Six Nations meeting of the two sides on Sunday afternoon.

By Paul Dollery Friday 12 Mar 2021, 1:36 PM
1 hour ago 3,518 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5379447
Sean Maitland returns to the Scotland XV.
Image: PA
Sean Maitland returns to the Scotland XV.
Sean Maitland returns to the Scotland XV.
Image: PA

SCOTLAND HEAD COACH Gregor Townsend has unveiled his selection for the Six Nations clash with Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday [KO 3pm, Virgin/BBC].

The starting XV shows four changes from the narrow defeat to Wales in Cardiff four weeks ago.

Saracens wing Sean Maitland returns at the expense of Darcy Graham, while Sam Johnson comes in for James Lang at centre.

The other two adjustments are to the pack, with prop WP Nel and flanker Jamie Ritchie replacing Zander Fagerson and Blade Thomson respectively.

“We are well aware of the threats posed by an experienced Ireland squad and our players have prepared for a contest they know is going to require one of their best performances,” Townsend said.

“We had prepared well for our postponed game against France, and the players have adapted well to the change of plans and have brought real energy and focus to our training sessions this week.

“Playing Ireland is always a physical affair and one that demands you keep stepping up to make tackles or contest for possession. They have played well in their opening three games and have some outstanding players in their squad. It should be a cracking game.”

Scotland:

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs – captain)
14. Sean Maitland (Saracens)
13. Chris Harris (Gloucester)
12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors)
11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh)
10. Finn Russell (Racing 92)
9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)

1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh)
2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors)
3. WP Nel (Edinburgh)
4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors)
5. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs)
6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)
7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)
8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Replacements:

16. David Cherry (Edinburgh)
17. Jamie Bhatti (Bath Rugby)
18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh)
19. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)
20. Nick Haining (Edinburgh)
21. Scott Steele (Harlequins)
22. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)
23. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh)

Gavan Casey, Bernard Jackman, and Murray Kinsella discuss CVC’s share in the Six Nations, TV rights, Ireland’s trip to Edinburgh, and last weekend’s inter-pros:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie