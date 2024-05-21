Former FAI CEO Fran Rooney dies aged 67

FRAN ROONEY, THE Dublin businessman who served as chief executive of the Football Association of Ireland, has died.

Mr Rooney’s death notice announced that he passed away peacefully in Dublin on Monday surrounded by his family. He was 67.

He enjoyed a playing career as a footballer in the League of Ireland and later went on to manage the Ireland Women’s National Team.

In 2003 he was appointed as the first chief executive of the FAI, a position he held for just 18 months.

“The Football Association of Ireland is saddened to learn of the death of former CEO and Ireland WNT Manager Fran Rooney and offers condolences to his family and friends,” the Association said in a short statement on Tuesday.

In the business world, he was best known for his position as chief executive of Baltimore Technologies.