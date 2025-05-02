Pep Guardiola to ‘take a break’ from football when Man City contract expires

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS vowed to “stop” when he leaves Manchester City – but has yet to decide if that means a sabbatical or something more permanent.

Guardiola signed a new deal at the Etihad Stadium in November, tying himself to the club for two more seasons.

Once his 11-year stint with City is up he fully intends to walk away, as he did for a year after leaving Barcelona before joining Bayern Munich in 2013, but has stopped short of saying he will leave the dugout for good.

“After my contract with City, I’m going to stop. I’m sure,” he told ESPN Brasil.

“I don’t know if I’m going to retire, but I’m going to take a break.”

Contemplating his trophy-laden coaching legacy, which also encompasses spells at the top of Spanish and German football, the Catalonian added that he was confident supporters of the clubs he had managed had enjoyed watching his sides play.

“In the careers of coaches, there are good and bad ones, the important thing is that the good ones are remembered for longer,” he added. “There are new challenges as a coach, I don’t know what will happen in the future and in the end that doesn’t matter.”

City have been off the pace this season, sitting 21 points behind Premier League champions Liverpool and scrambling to stay in the Champions League places, but Guardiola claims he has picked up valuable lessons along the way.

“It has been a year of great learning for me personally,” he said. “I knew there would be a moment when we would fall, but we fell a lot.

“Now we have to sit down and learn to try to understand what we need to produce in the future.”