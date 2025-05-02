Ex-Republic of Ireland international Niamh Fahey to retire from professional football

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland defender Niamh Fahey has announced that she will retire from professional football after closing the curtain on her international career in January.

The Galway native will play her last game for Liverpool against her former club Chelsea, who she won a double with a decade ago.

Fahey originally arrived in England with Arsenal in 2008, winning a domestic treble in her first year and going on to collect three more Women’s Super League titles, as well as five Women’s FA Cups.

Advertisement

She later joined Liverpool in 2018 following a spell in France with Bordeaux. Fahey has been the Liverpool captain for the past five years, winning the FA Women’s Championship title in 2022 before helping the Reds regain a foothold in the Women’s Super League.

“It’s hard to summarise into words the emotions that I feel as I’m retiring,” told the club website following her announcement. “There are probably too many.

“All I can say is how fortunate I feel for the career I’ve had and being able to finish it all off at my girlhood club, Liverpool FC.

“I’m so grateful for all the wonderful people I’ve met, shared a dressing room with and to those who have supported me throughout it all. There are too many people to thank individually, but I think you will all know who you are!

“My time at Liverpool has been a rollercoaster for sure! From some real lows to some unforgettable highs. Ultimately, I feel so proud of the last seven years, the journey we’ve been on and for me personally being able to pull on the red shirt, captain the team and wear the Liver bird on my chest. I have never taken it for granted and it has been a dream to play for this club.

“To the fans, you have been the life force behind everything, especially helping to bring the club back to a competitive place in the WSL.

“I can’t thank you all enough for the unwavering support, in good times and bad, and the memories we’ve shared along the way. It’s been unforgettable.”