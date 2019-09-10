This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 10 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Griezmann misses another penalty as below-par France triumph against Andorra

The World champions made hard work of beating a side ranked 133 places below them on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 10:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,702 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4804163
France star Antoine Griezmann.
Image: Julien Mattia
France star Antoine Griezmann.
France star Antoine Griezmann.
Image: Julien Mattia

KINGSLEY COMAN, CLEMENT Lenglet and Wissam Ben Yedder were on target as a below-par France registered a 3-0 win over Andorra in Euro 2020 qualifying at the Stade de France on Tuesday.

Fresh from his two goals in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Albania, Coman opened the scoring after 18 minutes with a cool finish.

Antoine Griezmann missed his second penalty in three days soon after but teed up Lenglet early in the second half to double Les Bleus’ advantage, before Ben Yedder’s late third.

The win means France are level on 15 points with Group H leaders Turkey, three points ahead of third-place Iceland.

France were far from their fluid best in the opening stages, with their less illustrious opponents comfortably keeping them at arm’s length.

They did find a way through in the 18th minute, though, Coman latching onto Jonathan Ikone’s pass, taking a touch and then clipping over Josep Gomes.

Moments after pawing away Olivier Giroud’s instinctive half-volley, the Andorra goalkeeper had a moment to savour.

Source: Sky Sports Football/YouTube

Moises San Nicolas pulled down Griezmann in the area in the 28th minute, but the Barcelona forward saw his resulting spot-kick superbly kept out by Gomes.

Perhaps frustrated with his side’s inability to break down Andorra’s stubborn defence, Raphael Varane tried his luck from 30 yards. Gomes was equal to it, though, tipping over to ensure the visitors went into the break just one goal behind.

France started the second half in more positive fashion and were rewarded in the 52nd minute when Lenglet headed home Griezmann’s free-kick from six yards.

Gomes then kept out Coman’s header, which looked destined for the top corner, before Moussa Sissoko thumped a header of his own against the crossbar from point-blank range.

Coman then scooped an effort onto the crossbar before substitute Ben Yedder added a third in stoppage time, slotting home after Nabil Fekir’s free-kick had been parried into his path.

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie