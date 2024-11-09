Ça va, Antoine? Dupont returns to orchestrate France's stroll against Japan

France 52-12 Japan

ANTOINE DUPONT SET up two tries as France eased past Japan 52-12 in Paris.

Dupont’s contributions came on his first 15-a-side Test appearance since last October having prioritised Sevens — and winning an Olympic gold medal — since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Les Bleus’ eight tries included doubles for winger and player of the match Louis Bielle-Biarrey and flanker Paul Boudehent as Eddie Jones’s sorry visitors lost a sixth game from nine outings this year.

Dupont captained the hosts having missed the Six Nations and this summer’s scandal-hit tour of south America as he took France to rip-roaring Olympic gold medal at the Stade de France in July.

Former England and Australia boss Jones made six changes from their heavy loss to New Zealand in late October as powerhouse back Siosaia Fifita made his first Test starts as centre.

Jones’s side had made a habit of starting their eight games under the controversial Australian efficiently and were inside France’s 22m after just 30 seconds.

Giant lock Warner Dearns charged down Dupont’s kick, the scrum-half’s second touch of the game, but the good territory came to nothing as France cleared their lines.

Three minutes later the hosts went up the other end of the pitch as 21-year-old Bielle-Biarrey opened the scoring with a 50m solo effort, Dupont’s half-back partner Thomas Ramos missing the touchline conversion.

By the half-hour mark the hosts were in control and 26-0 up against a lacklustre Japan.

Centre Emilien Gailleton crossed and Bielle-Biarrey turned provider for flanker Alexandre Roumat before the Bordeaux-Begles winger claimed his second of the game.

Things were looking ominous for the Brave Blossoms, who had conceded an averge of 37 points since taking over for a second spell in January, a far cry from their shock win over South Africa under the 64-year-old at the 2015 World Cup.

It worsened for Jones’s sluggish side as Dupont set up hooker Peato Mauvaka with a subtle lineout move and the home side led 31-0 at the break in front a third-full Stade de France.

Dupont’s class was further underlined during the first half as he put his team on the front-foot twice with delicate out the back passes and gained possession by holding up Japan winger Tomoki Osada in defence.

The former World Rugby player of the year was given a jovial fist bump by No 8 and childhood friend Gregory Alldritt for his tackle.

Dupont’s fine display continued after the interval, setting up prop Jean-Baptiste Gros for a try.

The nuggetty half-back was denied one of his own as the video referee spotted a knock-on from 19-year-old winger Theo Attissogbe, a late replacement for the ill Damain Penaud, after 48 minutes.

Japan avoided being nilled as out-half Harumichi Tatekawa dived over in the corner with half an hour to play despite 27-year-old Dupont’s last-gasp tackle on the line.

By the 66-minute mark Fabien Galthie’s side stretched their lead to 52-12 as Boudehent crashed over twice and Japan’s No 8 Tevita Tatafu crossed before Dupont was replaced, to be rested before a much bigger challenge of hosting New Zealand in a week’s time.

