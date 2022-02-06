Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 6 February 2022
France warm up for visit of Ireland with bonus-point win over Italy

Left wing Gabin Villière scored a hat-trick for Fabien Gatlhié’s side.

By AFP
France 37

Italy 10

scores-his-sides-third-try Gabin Villière scored a hat-trick for France. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SIX NATIONS FAVOURITES France beat Italy 37-10 in Paris on Sunday with winger Gabin Villiere scoring three tries as they warmed up for next weekend’s visit of Ireland.

Player of the match Villiere claimed his third of the proceedings late on for Les Bleus who go above Ireland on points difference at the top of the table after the opening weekend.

The Azzurri lost for a record-extending 33rd time in the tournament despite leading early in the first half thanks to debutant Tommaso Menoncello’s effort.

More to follow… 

– © AFP 2022

