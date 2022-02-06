France warm up for visit of Ireland with bonus-point win over Italy

France 37

Advertisement

Italy 10

Gabin Villière scored a hat-trick for France. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SIX NATIONS FAVOURITES France beat Italy 37-10 in Paris on Sunday with winger Gabin Villiere scoring three tries as they warmed up for next weekend’s visit of Ireland.

Player of the match Villiere claimed his third of the proceedings late on for Les Bleus who go above Ireland on points difference at the top of the table after the opening weekend.

The Azzurri lost for a record-extending 33rd time in the tournament despite leading early in the first half thanks to debutant Tommaso Menoncello’s effort.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

More to follow…

– © AFP 2022