Ex-France attack coach appointed Perpignan boss

FORMER FRANCE ATTACK coach Laurent Labit has been appointed the new boss of Perpignan replacing Franck Azema, the struggling French Top 14 club announced on Monday.

Azema was fired last week with Perpignan bottom of the table, still seeking their first win of the campaign after nine matches.

Labit returns to coaching having left his role as Stade Francais’ director of rugby in March and is joined in the backroom staff by former England flanker Joe Worsley, who will oversee the four-time champions’ defence.

Labit, 57, had helped France to the 2022 Six Nations Grand Slam crown before joining the Parisians after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“These last weeks have been particularly difficult for our club,” Perpignan president Francois Riviere said.

“We need to show all our support to Perpignan’s coaches and players, to succeed in staying in the league,” he added.

Perpignan’s next game is on 22 November, when they host Montpellier, having claimed their first point of the season in Saturday’s loss at Pau.

