Ex-France centre rejoins Toulon in comeback from double knee injury

Mathieu Bastareaud in action against Ireland in 2019.

FORMER FRANCE CENTRE Mathieu Bastareaud has rejoined Toulon, the three-time European Cup winners announced on Thursday.

Bastareaud, who turns 34 on Saturday, has been recovering from a double knee injury with the southern club this summer after he left Lyon at the end of last season.

The ex-Stade Francais midfielder now features at No. 8 and made the last of his 54 Les Bleus appearances in 2019 before a short spell with New York.

“I’m very happy to officially sign a new contract with Toulon,” Bastareaud said in a club statement.

“I thank the medical team, the staff and the players who have accompanied me during the past months,” he added.

Toulon host Clermont in the third round of the Top 14 on Sunday after beating Bayonne and losing to Toulouse in their opening two games of the campaign.

