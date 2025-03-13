Lucu handed the keys for France's Six Nations title decider

MAXIME LUCU STARTS instead of the injured Antoine Dupont for France’s Six Nations title decider with Scotland in Paris on Saturday [8pm, RTÉ 2].

With Dupont ruled out for at least six months with a serious knee injury suffered in last weekend’s trouncing of Ireland, scrum-half Lucu is one of two changes made by head coach Fabien Galthié.

Victory at the Stade de France guarantees Les Bleus the trophy for the second time in four years.

Galthié’s other change sees the return of Gael Fickou who replaces Pierre-Louis Barassi in midfield. Barassi suffered a head injury in the Ireland win.

Gregory Alldritt leads the side, as he did in Dublin after captain Dupont’s injury, with replacement scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec the only back among the replacements as Galthié once again opts for a 7:1 bench split.

France

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Damian Penaud

13. Gael Fickou

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Maxime Lucu

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Peato Mauvaka

3. Uini Atonio,

4. Thibaud Flament

5. Mickael Guillard

6. Francois Cros

7. Paul Boudehent

8. Gregory Alldritt (capt)

Replacements:

16. Julien Marchand

17. Cyril Baille

18. Dorian Aldegheri

19. Hugo Auradou

20. Emmanuel Meafou

21. Oscar Jegou

22. Anthony Jelonch

23. Nolann Le Garrec

– © AFP 2025