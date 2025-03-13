Advertisement
Maxime Lucu replaces the injured Antoine Dupont at scrum-half. Ben Brady/INPHO
Lucu handed the keys for France's Six Nations title decider

Fabien Galthié sticks with 7:1 bench split for Saturday’s Stade de France showdown with Scotland.
10.17am, 13 Mar 2025
MAXIME LUCU STARTS instead of the injured Antoine Dupont for France’s Six Nations title decider with Scotland in Paris on Saturday [8pm, RTÉ 2].

With Dupont ruled out for at least six months with a serious knee injury suffered in last weekend’s trouncing of Ireland, scrum-half Lucu is one of two changes made by head coach Fabien Galthié.

Victory at the Stade de France guarantees Les Bleus the trophy for the second time in four years.

Galthié’s other change sees the return of Gael Fickou who replaces Pierre-Louis Barassi in midfield. Barassi suffered a head injury in the Ireland win.

Gregory Alldritt leads the side, as he did in Dublin after captain Dupont’s injury, with replacement scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec the only back among the replacements as Galthié once again opts for a 7:1 bench split.

France

15. Thomas Ramos
14. Damian Penaud
13. Gael Fickou
12. Yoram Moefana
11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey
10. Romain Ntamack
9. Maxime Lucu

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros
2. Peato Mauvaka
3. Uini Atonio, 
4. Thibaud Flament
5. Mickael Guillard
6. Francois Cros
7.  Paul Boudehent
8. Gregory Alldritt (capt)

Replacements:

16. Julien Marchand
17. Cyril Baille
18. Dorian Aldegheri
19. Hugo Auradou
20. Emmanuel Meafou
21. Oscar Jegou
22. Anthony Jelonch
23. Nolann Le Garrec

– © AFP 2025

