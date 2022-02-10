France make two changes for Ireland with Moefana and Cros asked to step up

FRANCE HAVE MADE just two changes to their side for Saturday’s crunch Six Nations encounter in Paris against Ireland.

Francois Cros, who came on as a second-half replacement in the 37-10 win over Italy, comes into the starting XV at the expense of Dylan Cretin, the Lyon flanker.

In midfield, Yoram Moefana replaces Jonathan Danty at inside centre.

Otherwise Fabien Galthié has kept faith in the side who stuttered their way through their championship opener last Sunday. Melvyn Jaminet, Damian Penaud and hat-trick hero, Gabin Villiere comprise the back three; Gael Fickou partners Moefana in the centre with Antoine Dupont and Romain N’tamack paired again at half back.

In the front row, Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand and Uini Atonio get the nod – Atonio holding off Demba Bamba at tighthead; Cameron Woki and Paul Willemse are the chosen pair at lock; with Cros lining up alongside Gregory Alldritt and Anthony Jelonch in the back row.

France Jaminet; Penaud, G Fickou, Y Moefana, Villière; Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille, J Marchand, U Atonio; C Woki, P Willemse, F Cros, A Jelonch, G Alldritt.