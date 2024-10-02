Advertisement
French rugby players during last year's Six Nations. Ben Brady/INPHO
Top 14 finalists not set to feature for France in New Zealand tour

The FFR have also announced provisions for the 2025 and 2026 Six Nations tournaments.
11.22am, 2 Oct 2024
THE FRENCH RUGBY Union (FFR) have announced that players from the Top 14 finalists will not feature in the 2025 and 2026 international summer windows.

The move means players from the Top 14 finalists will not be involved in the tour to New Zealand next July.

The FFR have revealed in a statement that they have formed a new player availability agreement with the National Rugby League (LNR), a move that will likely see France travel to New Zealand without some of their leading stars due to domestic league commitments.

The agreement sees the FFR and LNR seek ‘to reconcile the performance of French teams, the competitiveness of clubs and the health of players’.

They have also announced provisions for the 2025 and 2026 Six Nations tournaments. A 42-player squad will be selected two weeks before the start of the action, with 23 players kept until Sunday, while the other 19 return to their clubs on the Wednesday evening and could feature in Top 14 games.

For each week of tournament action, 28 players will be kept in the French camp until the weekend, with 14 players returning to their club on the Wednesday evening.

