AN IMPERIOUS ANTOINE Dupont led France to a crushing seven-try 43-0 victory over Wales in the opening game of the Six Nations in Paris on Friday.
Dupont notched up three try assists as the French raced out to a 28-0 half-time lead.
Wingers Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey both crossed for two tries, while Julien Marchand, Emilien Gailleton and Gregory Alldritt also scored, Thomas Ramos kicking four conversions in what was Wales’ 13th straight defeat.
Dupont-inspired France thrash Wales in Six Nations opener
France 43
Wales 0
