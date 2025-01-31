Dupont-inspired France thrash Wales in Six Nations opener

France 43

Wales 0

AN IMPERIOUS ANTOINE Dupont led France to a crushing seven-try 43-0 victory over Wales in the opening game of the Six Nations in Paris on Friday.

Dupont notched up three try assists as the French raced out to a 28-0 half-time lead.

Wingers Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey both crossed for two tries, while Julien Marchand, Emilien Gailleton and Gregory Alldritt also scored, Thomas Ramos kicking four conversions in what was Wales’ 13th straight defeat.

