Monday 6 September 2021
Ribery joins Serie A newcomers aged 38

Salernitana, based to the south of Naples, have returned to the Italian top-flight after relegation in 1999.

By AFP Monday 6 Sep 2021
Franck Ribery is unveiled by Salernitana.

FORMER FRANCE ATTACKER Franck Ribery has joined Salernitana on a one-year deal, the promoted Serie A club said on Monday.

Ribery, 38, had been a free agent since leaving Fiorentina at the end of last season and was welcomed at their Estadi Archi home in southern Italy by around a hundred supporters.

“There is an incredible passion and that’s why I came to Salerno,” Ribery said during a press conference.

“I’ve come to bring my experience to the team,” he added.

Salernitana, based to the south of Naples, have returned to the Italian top-flight after relegation in 1999 and head to Torino on Sunday after losing their two opening games of the season.

They have also recently been linked with a move for David Luiz, who was released by Arsenal in June.

© – AFP, 2021

