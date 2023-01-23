Everton sack Frank Lampard with club lying 19th in Premier League - reports

EVERTON HAVE SACKED manager Frank Lampard according to multiple reports in the British media, with the club currently mired in a Premier League relegation battle.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham left Lampard’s side joint bottom of the table, ahead of Southampton only on goal difference.

Former Chelsea and Derby County boss Lampard was hired to replace Rafael Benitez in January of 2022 and dramatically kept Everton in the top flight last season.

However, they have picked up just 15 points this season, winning only three of their 20 games and losing nine of their last 12, also exiting both domestic cup competitions.

Reports in Britain say Lampard was told this afternoon by Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, that his spell in charge of the club had come to an end.

Everton are yet to publicly confirm the decision.

More to follow.