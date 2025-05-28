Alcaraz regains composure while Swiatek eyes 102-year French Open record

REIGNING FRENCH OPEN champion Carlos Alcaraz booked his spot in the third round at Roland Garros on Wednesday with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Fabian Marozsan, but admitted at times he “couldn’t handle” his 56th-ranked opponent.

The Spaniard started imperiously as he raced into a one-set lead before his Hungarian rival broke him in the very first game of the second frame and served out to level matters.

“I think today was a really good match for me. I played great. But yeah, in the second set, at the beginning he broke my serve,” Alcaraz told his post-match press conference.

“I think he started to play better and better, and he reached a level that I couldn’t handle it.

“So it was great level from him.”

However, the world number two swiftly refound his excellent clay court form, which saw him win at Monte Carlo and Rome before Roland Garros, to storm through in four sets.

“(I am) just really proud about refresh my mind and I started the third set really, really well and ended up playing really great two last sets,” Alcaraz added.

“I didn’t feel like I lost the focus at all. He just played much better. So I just think today was I maintain my level during the whole match.

“But in the second set, he reached just much better level than I did.”

Next Alcaraz will face home hope Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in the round of 32.

Despite being through to the third round, Alcaraz refused to look forward to a potential final against Italian world number one Jannik Sinner.

Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a forehand against Britain's Emma Raducanu. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“(The) final is too far away right now to think about,” he said. “Here in the last four matches against him (Sinner), it’s great having wins against him, but I don’t know if in case I’m gonna face him sooner or later.”

The women’s reigning champion Iga Swiatek also swept past former US Open winner Emma Raducanu in straight sets to reach the Roland Garros third round.

Poland’s Swiatek won 6-1, 6-2 in 79 minutes and will play either Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek or Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian for a place in the last 16.

Swiatek is bidding to become the first woman to win four consecutive French Open titles since Suzanne Lenglen 102 years ago.

“I felt good on court for sure, so I felt I could do whatever I had planned to do or whatever I wanted to do,” said Swiatek, who wrapped up victory on her second match point.

“I just had to adjust to the wind because the conditions were pretty tricky today. I’m happy that I did that well and I’m through.

“I think having some time off before helped me a little bit for sure, so I’m just ready to fight for it and compete.”

The 23-year-old, who has slipped to fifth in the world rankings, brings her tally to 23 wins in a row at Roland Garros.

– © AFP 2025