Oscar Jegou is one of the players who has been charged. Alamy Stock Photo
Courts

Two French rugby players charged with aggravated rape in Argentina

The pair will remain in custody as further investigations are carried out.
6.30pm, 12 Jul 2024
TWO FRENCH INTERNATIONAL rugby players were formally charged on Friday with the aggravated rape of an Argentine woman after a night out following a match, according to a prosecution statement.

Hugo Auradou, 20, and Oscar Jegou, 21, chose “not to testify” at a hearing in the city of Mendoza, where the rape is alleged to have occurred after a game between France and Argentina on Saturday last. The men deny the accusation.

The pair will remain in custody as further investigations are carried out. A request by the defence for them to be placed under house arrest “will be resolved in due course,” the statement said.

The two men were arrested on Monday in Buenos Aires. They are part of a tour of South America by the French national squad.

Aradou and Jegou have been replaced by Mickael Guillard and Judicael Cancoriet for Saturday’s second match against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

