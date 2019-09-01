This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Frozen-out Bayern defender set to join Juventus

Jerome Boateng is on the verge of signing following Giorgio Chiellini’s cruicate knee ligament injury.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 8:44 PM
1 hour ago 4,552 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4791890
Jerome Boateng (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images
Jerome Boateng (file pic).
Jerome Boateng (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images

FROZEN-OUT BAYERN Munich defender Jerome Boateng will move to Juventus before the end of the summer transfer window on Monday, according to German media.

According to magazine Kicker and daily Bild, Italian champions Juve are in the hunt for an experienced defender following Giorgio Chiellini’s cruicate knee ligament injury, and Boateng reportedly begged the club to let him leave.

Reports of his exit come after German media noted that he wasn’t present at the traditional lederhosen-and-beer photo shoot on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, dropped from the Germany set-up by Joachim Loew, was a Bayern stalwart but hasn’t played a single Bundesliga minute this season after being sidelined following the arrival of France international Benjamin Pavard and club-record signing Lucas Hernandez.

He had already earned the wrath of club president Uli Hoeness last season by not taking part in the celebrations for winning the league title, with Hoeness calling Boateng a “foreign body” at the club.

Executive Board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said last month that he was free to leave should he find a suitor.

Boateng has won seven Bundesliga titles and the 2013 Champions League, the last of the Bavarian club’s five top level European triumphs.

© AFP 2019  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

