Meet the new boss(es): Inter-county GAA's new managers for 2023

THE MANAGERIAL MERRY-go-round has rarely been as busy during an inter-county off-season.

As the new year dawns, counties face a clean slate with fresh aspirations.

Fourteen football counties have new management teams in place, while there are eight regime changes from the 2022 Liam MacCarthy and Joe McDonagh Cup teams.

Gaelic football

Division 1

Kevin McStay (Mayo)

Amidst the mass exodus from the RTÉ studio to the inter-county sideline, perhaps McStay’s move to Mayo is the most intriguing of the former Sunday Game pundits.

The former Roscommon boss has long coveted a crack at leading his native county, and now has a chance to do so.

While James Horan did not achieve the ultimate prize, he did oversee an impressive transition which leaves the current panel virtually unrecognisable when compared to four years ago.

The departure of Oisin Mullin aside, this is still a group capable of competing for top honours in the coming years.

Paddy Carr (Donegal)

Carr took the reins after a lengthy vacancy in the north-west. He is joined by Aidan O’Rourke, who has significant experience himself having managed Louth.

The big challenge is no secret, nor is it insignificant: replace Michael Murphy.

The Glenswilly man’s departure puts a new complexion on the task facing the management team. But the majority of this panel are at a prime age, and can get better in the coming years.

The county’s inexplicable failure to reach an All-Ireland semi-final since 2014 may not be rectified in one season, but there is no reason why they cannot be there or thereabouts for national honours during the lifespan of the new regime.

Davy Burke (Roscommon)

Few young managers boast as impressive a CV as Burke. Having led his native Kildare to an All-Ireland U20 crown in 2018, he then guided Wicklow to promotion in the National League.

He was not lying idle during his season away from the inter-county game, and his Sarsfields team were unlucky not to score an upset victory over Naas in the Kildare SFC quarter-final.

Burke to Roscommon is a match that makes sense for both parties, and he has described it as “one of the most exciting jobs in the country”.

The Rossies are preparing for their latest Division 1 campaign, and the county has enjoyed success at minor and U20 in recent seasons.

©INPHO Burke gets his shot with a Division 1 side. ©INPHO

Vinny Corey (Monaghan)

The new Farney boss succeeds Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney after another drawn-out recruitment process.

Division 1′s great survivors have not had a significant impact on the Championship since 2018, and it remains to be seen if elder statesmen like Conor McManus and the Hughes brothers can drive them on once more.

Corey is a familiar face, having played alongside most of the current crop, and more recently he worked under ‘Banty’.

The new All-Ireland Championship structure could suit this team, with the Ulster Championship campaign not having as great an impact on the pursuit of the Sam Maguire Cup.

Division 2

Colm O’Rourke is another to exit the RTÉ arena, taking charge of his native Meath.

The Royals made steady progress under Andy McEntee, but failed to recover from their 2020 Leinster final drubbing at the hands of Dublin.

Competing with the Dubs is probably not a realistic goal for O’Rourke in the medium term, but there is no doubt there is room to improve.

John Cleary is not quite a new name on Leeside, having managed Cork as an ‘interim’ boss in 2022. But he fully takes charge for the new year, after guiding the Rebels to the 2022 All-Ireland quarter-final.

Having missed out on the Mayo job, Ray Dempsey was appointed as Limerick manager. Billy Lee left the Treaty in good stead, and they will compete in the second tier during the springtime.

Tom Maher / INPHO O'Rourke is a late starter in inter-county management. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Division 3

Five of the eight Division 3 teams have new management teams in place for the new year.

Dessie Dolan takes charge of Tailteann Cup champions Westmeath, following the departure of Jack Cooney.

Conor Laverty parks the disappointment of Kilcoo’s Ulster final defeat to Glen, as he gets set to lead Down.

Andy McEntee has swapped Meath for Antrim, Liam Kearns begins his fourth county job with Offaly, while Paddy Christie makes the step up to lead Longford.

Division 4

In the basement tier, two Leinster counties will have a new look. Oisín McConville takes his first inter-county job with Wicklow, while former Wexford star John Hegarty answers his county’s call.

Hurling

Derek Lyng (Kilkenny)

Follow-up acts don’t come much tougher than filling Brian Cody’s boots.

The former Cats midfielder will likely be without the Ballyhale contingent for the early stages of the league, as he looks to put his own stamp on the panel.

After pushing Limerick all the way in last year’s All-Ireland final, expectations will remain high on Noreside.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Kilkenny are facing into a season with a new manager for the first time since 1999. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Liam Cahill (Tipperary)

Cahill’s ascension to the Premier throne has finally taken place, and he takes over with Tipperary at a low ebb.

Their 2022 Championship exit after four defeats by a combined 65 points is unthinkable for a county of Tipp’s standing in the game.

The transition of the U21 and U20 All-Ireland winning teams of 2018 and 2019 respectively has not been as seamless as was expected, and Cahill is left with a rebuilding job.

Davy Fitzgerald (Waterford)

Fitzgerald will be hoping to tear up the ‘never go back’ script, as the charismatic Clareman bids to help this Déise outfit deliver the county’s first All-Ireland since 1959.

The National League triumph last April was followed by a Championship flop, but nobody is doubting that this is still a potent team.

They are as well placed as anybody to challenge Limerick right now.

Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Can Davy get a tune out of the Déise? Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Pat Ryan (Cork)

Ryan knows most of this Cork panel inside-out already, having worked with them at various levels.

He has already been dealt a major blow with the news that Mark Coleman is out for 2023. Sorting out the key anchor positions for his defence was already a priority before that setback.

The Rebels’ All-Ireland drought is now 18 years, and Ryan’s tenure will be judged on whether or not he ends that wait.

Micheál Donoghue (Dublin)

The 2017 All-Ireland winning boss takes over from his fellow county-man Mattie Kenny, looking to give hurling in the capital a shot in the arm.

The Dubs have still not sparked since the Anthony Daly era, and a transition period may be in store as some protagonists are set to sit out for the new season.

Elsewhere, former Cuala and Tipp minor boss Willie Maher takes charge of Laois, Johnny Kelly is elevated in the Offaly ranks to manager, and ex-Clare and Wexford selector Seoirse Bulfin will manage Meath.

Down the divisions, Tom Philips and Dave McConn (Mayo), Paul McCormack (Louth) and Ollie Bellew (Cavan) take on new roles.