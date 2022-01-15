Roscommon, Kerry and Offaly clubs celebrate GAA football provincial title wins

Club Results

Connacht IFC final

St Faithleach’s (Roscommon) 2-14 Naomh Anna Leitir Mór (Galway) 2-12 – (after extra-time)

Munster JFC final

Gneeveguilla (Kerry) 2-10 Ballina (Tipperary)

Leinster JFC final

Clonbullogue (Offaly) 5-3 Kilcullen (Kildare) 1-10

ROSCOMMON’S ST FAITHLEACH’S, Kerry’s Gneeveguilla and Offaly’s Clonbullogue are all celebrating provincial football title wins after today’s action around the country.

In Connacht, there was a dramatic extra-time success for St Faithleach’s over Galway’s Naomh Anna Leitir Móir by 2-14 to 2-12 in the intermediate football final.

A late injury-time goal at the end of extra-time by defender Mikey Cox handed St Faithleach’s success, moments after Naomh Anna looked to have struck the winning point.

Roscommon star Diarmuid Murtagh scored 1-6 for the winners.

🏆 Congratulations to @FaithleachsGAA, Connacht Intermediate Club Football Champions after defeating @NaomhAnna 2-14 to 2-12 AET in a thriller in Pearse Stadium! #ConnachtGAA pic.twitter.com/M9uRqBkfFR — Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) January 15, 2022

There was yet another Kerry winner of the Munster junior football championship, as Gneeveguilla cruised past Tipperary’s Ballina by 4-18 to 1-6 in this afternoon’s final in Mallow.

The Leinster junior football crown was lifted by Offaly’s Clonbullogue as they bagged five goals to defeat Kildare’s Kilcullen by 5-3 to 1-10 at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

More to follow…

Champions!



Eddie Bennett of @ClonbullogueG accepts the Leinster Club Junior Football Championship Cup from Pat Teehan, Chairperson of Leinster Council.



Clonbullogue defeated Kilcullen by 5-3 to 1-10 in Newbridge today pic.twitter.com/pV9oOf2hpo — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) January 15, 2022

