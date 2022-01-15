Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 15 January 2022
Roscommon, Kerry and Offaly clubs celebrate GAA football provincial title wins

St Faithleach’s, Gneeveguilla and Clonbullogue all enjoyed success.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 15 Jan 2022, 4:13 PM
1 hour ago 3,120 Views 2 Comments
Roscommon and St Faithleach's star Diarmuid Murtagh.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Club Results

Connacht IFC final

  • St Faithleach’s (Roscommon) 2-14 Naomh Anna Leitir Mór (Galway) 2-12 – (after extra-time)

Munster JFC final

  • Gneeveguilla (Kerry) 2-10 Ballina (Tipperary)

Leinster JFC final

  • Clonbullogue (Offaly) 5-3 Kilcullen (Kildare) 1-10

**********

ROSCOMMON’S ST FAITHLEACH’S, Kerry’s Gneeveguilla and Offaly’s Clonbullogue are all celebrating provincial football title wins after today’s action around the country.

In Connacht, there was a dramatic extra-time success for St Faithleach’s over Galway’s Naomh Anna Leitir Móir by 2-14 to 2-12 in the intermediate football final.

A late injury-time goal at the end of extra-time by defender Mikey Cox handed St Faithleach’s success, moments after Naomh Anna looked to have struck the winning point.

Roscommon star Diarmuid Murtagh scored 1-6 for the winners.

There was yet another Kerry winner of the Munster junior football championship, as Gneeveguilla cruised past Tipperary’s Ballina by 4-18 to 1-6 in this afternoon’s final in Mallow.

The Leinster junior football crown was lifted by Offaly’s Clonbullogue as they bagged five goals to defeat Kildare’s Kilcullen by 5-3 to 1-10 at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

More to follow…

