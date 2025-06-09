The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
GAA confirm All-Ireland SHC and Tailteann Cup fixtures next weekend
NEWBRIDGE WILL HOST a double-header next Saturday afternoon after the GAA confirmed the fixtures for the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals and Tailteann Cup quarter-finals.
The Kildare hurlers will host Dublin at 4pm, after their historic Joe McDonagh Cup success yesterday, with the Kildare footballers taking on Offaly afterwards at 6.30pm.
The other hurling fixture on Saturday sees Laois host Tipperary, a curtain-raiser to the Roscommon-Cork game in the All-Ireland senior football championship.
Fermanagh will face Sligo in the Tailteann Cup on Saturday, while in the same competition there will be quarter-finals on Sunday with Wicklow playing Westmeath and Limerick taking on Wexford.
Saturday 14 June
All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals
Tailteann Cup quarter-finals
Sunday 15 June
Tailteann Cup quarter-finals
