Cedral St Conleth's Park in Newbridge. James Lawlor/INPHO
GAA confirm All-Ireland SHC and Tailteann Cup fixtures next weekend

The Kildare hurlers and footballers will play in a double-header.
5.34pm, 9 Jun 2025

NEWBRIDGE WILL HOST a double-header next Saturday afternoon after the GAA confirmed the fixtures for the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals and Tailteann Cup quarter-finals.

The Kildare hurlers will host Dublin at 4pm, after their historic Joe McDonagh Cup success yesterday, with the Kildare footballers taking on Offaly afterwards at 6.30pm.

The other hurling fixture on Saturday sees Laois host Tipperary, a curtain-raiser to the Roscommon-Cork game in the All-Ireland senior football championship. 

Fermanagh will face Sligo in the Tailteann Cup on Saturday, while in the same competition there will be quarter-finals on Sunday with Wicklow playing Westmeath and Limerick taking on Wexford.

*****

Saturday 14 June

All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals

  • Laois v Tipperary, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise 1.45pm – GAA+.
  • Kildare v Dublin, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 4pm.

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

  • Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 5pm.
  • Kildare v Offaly, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 6.30pm.

*****

Sunday 15 June

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

  • Wicklow v Westmeath, Echelon Park, 1.15pm – GAA+.
  • Limerick v Wexford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.45pm – GAA+.

****

