GAA championship draws postponed amidst ongoing Covid uncertainty

A general view of the Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cups ahead of the 2019 draw.

THE GAA CHAMPIONSHIP draws — which were due to take place next week — have been postponed.

The42 understands that the draws for the six GAA senior provincial championship draws — four football, two hurling — have been postponed, and will not take place until after the return to collective inter-county team training.

The GAA do not wish to decide pairings given the uncertainty regarding training amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, so the draws might not take place for a number of weeks, at least.

The draws were originally due to take place next week, starting Monday, 8 February, across the week on RTÉ Radio One.

RTÉ are reporting that the Association’s Covid advisory group’s scheduled meeting for today has also been deferred, with the most recent development that GAA training was not allowed until February.

It’s understood that the National Leagues will not begin before the end of March, while the All-Ireland finals are more likely to take place in August rather than July, with the possibility of further delays.

- with reporting from Fintan O’Toole.