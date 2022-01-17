The Barrs reign in Munster, Kilcoo's class in Ulster and a landmark hurling day for Kildare

1. Balanced ‘Barrs back on top

In 2018 when St Finbarr’s were confronted by Kerry opposition, it proved to be a painful experience as they conceded 5-20 in a heavy defeat to Dr Crokes. Yesterday was a chance to gauge their development when taking on a Kingdom side and they illustrated their growth as a team to be crowned Munster champions. A tense finish ensued, but the right result was delivered on the basis of the hour’s football.

St Finbarr’s energetic start, balanced line-up and impressive defence proved key ingredients. There has been an overhaul in their starting side since the last Munster outing and it was those additions that really excelled in Sam Ryan, Billy Hennessy, Alan O’Connor and Brian Hayes.

Since winning the Cork county title, the Barrs mindset and approach has smacked of a team with greater ambitions this time. They’ll head to the All-Ireland series in a healthy state.

2. Kilcoo show their class

The pursuit of an Ulster title became something of a crusade for the footballers of Kilcoo between 2009 and 2019. At the eighth time of asking they reached the provincial peak with that 2019 win over Naomh Conaill, gripping tightly to a two-point success, as they atoned for their 2012 and 2016 final losses.

The memories of those hard-luck stories must have receded yesterday for their club connections in the Athletic Grounds as they strolled to Ulster success. The eventual 16-point gap was a reflection of the gulf between the teams, never before had an Ulster senior club final been settled by such a margin. Kilcoo required all their survival instincts in the semi-final battle with Glen, this was a more routine affair.

3. Stacks and Derrygonnelly reach the end of the road

Disappointment is served up in different ways. Austin Stacks and Derrygonnelly suffered defeat in contrasting fashions yesterday but the post-match emotions were relatable, the setback of seeing silverware dreams scuppered and the realisation that their campaign had drawn to an end.

For Austin Stacks the hope was their team, packed with survivors from the 2014-15 club season and emerging youngsters, could push on to the national stage. But for all the spirit in their second-half fightback, the problems in their first-half play were costly as they couldn’t overhaul St Finbarr’s.

For Derrygonelly, it was a momentous occasion as they contested a final for the first time, the first Fermanagh club to grace that stage in 20 years and chasing the county’s maiden win at that level. Instead Kilcoo doled out a harsh lesson to them as Derrygonnelly could only muster three points and crashed to a 16-point loss.

4. A landmark day for Naas hurling

The progress of Naas in underage hurling circles has been striking, their senior win in Kildare in 2019 saw the fruits of that labour after a 17-year gap at the top level of adult hurling in the county.

The next target was making a mark in Leinster and yesterday brought a first provincial title after victory over Wexford’s Oylegate-Glenbrien. Jack Sheridan (2-4), Cathal Dowling (1-2) and Brian Byrne (0-4) caught the eye in the scoring department with an All-Ireland semi-final awaiting next Sunday.

5. Kerry dominance continues in Munster lower grades

Austin Stacks may have come up short on the senior stage but elsewhere it was business as usual for Kerry clubs in Munster football finals. Na Gaeil hit 6-15 to carry off the intermediate decider against Clare’s Corofin by 18 points, Gneeveguilla scored 4-18 as they ran away with the junior equivalent by 21 points over Tipperary’s Ballina.

Only once since 2005 have the Kerry champions not won the Munster intermediate title and once since 2007 have they not won the junior crown. The class and strength of their teams was apparent in the scoring displays, they’ll be strong favourites to add All-Ireland titles.