3 games live on TV as All-Ireland club hurling and camogie fixtures confirmed

Croke Park takes centre stage next weekend.

35 minutes ago 1,116 Views 0 Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

 

THE GAA CLUB schedule for 2022 draws to a close next weekend with three games live on TV from Croke Park across the All-Ireland camogie and hurling championships.

The senior camogie club final is the focus on Saturday evening as reigning champions Sarsfields of Galway take on Antrim’s Loughgiel Shamrocks, a game live on RTÉ 2.

Then on Sunday it’s a repeat of the All-Ireland hurling final from last February as Waterford’s Ballygunner and Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks renew acquaintances at the semi-final stage.

That’s preceded by Galway’s St Thomas against Antrim’s Dunloy in the first semi-final. Both of those games are live on TG4.

There are also All-Ireland intermediate and junior hurling semi-finals on this weekend, along with the intermediate camogie club final in Croke Park on Saturday.

The Ulster intermediate football final and All-Ireland ladies junior football final, both called off yesterday due to adverse weather conditions, have been rescheduled for next Saturday.

Here’s the full list of club action that is in store:

Saturday

  • All-Ireland IHC semi-final: Tooreen (Mayo) v Liatroim (Down), Kingspan Breffni, 1pm.
  • Ulster IFC final: Corduff (Monaghan) v Galbally Pearses (Tyrone), Páirc Esler, Newry, 1.30pm.
  • All-Ireland ladies football junior final: Naomh Abán (Cork) v Salthill-Knocknacarra (Galway), Cahir, 1pm.
  • All-Ireland intermediate camogie final: Clonduff (Down) v James Stephens (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 4.15pm.
  • All-Ireland senior camogie final: Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim) v Sarsfields (Galway), Croke Park, 6.30pm – RTÉ 2. 

Sunday

  • All-Ireland SHC semi-final: St Thomas (Galway) v Dunloy Cuchullains (Antrim), Croke Park, 1.30pm – TG4.
  • All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Croke Park, 3.30pm – TG4.
  • All-Ireland IHC semi-final: Monaleen (Limerick) v Bray Emmets (Wicklow), O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm.
  • All-Ireland JHC semi-final: Ballygiblin (Cork) v Horeswood (Wexford), Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1pm.
  • All-Ireland JHC semi-final: Easkey (Sligo) v Kilburn Gaels (London), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1pm.

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

