Slaughtneil dig deep to win Ulster final, Rathnure crowned Leinster champions

GAA Club Results

Ulster senior hurling final

Slaughtneil (Derry) 2-19 Portaferry (Down) 1-19

Leinster intermediate hurling final

Rathnure St Anne’s (Wexford) 0-24 Lisdowney (Kilkenny) 1-16

Leinster intermediate football final

Naomh Mearnóg (Dublin) 0-8 Caragh (Kildare) 0-13

Leinster junior football final

Dunsany (Meath) 0-8 Ballinagar (Offaly) 2-9

Ulster junior hurling twinning final

Ballinascreen (Derry) 1-19 Fr Murphy’s (London) 0-6

SLAUGHTNEIL CAME FROM behind to land their fifth Ulster senior hurling crown today, as they defeated Down’s Portaferry by three points in Armagh.

The Derry champions trailed 0-13 to 0-6 at half-time, and were down 0-18 to 0-10 during the second half, when the game changed thanks to a two-goal blast from Slaughtneil, Sé McGuigan and Shea Cassidy both raising green flags.

A Cathal Coleman goal put Portaferry back in front, but Slaughtneil finished stronger with Ruairí Ó Mianáin striking over some brilliant points.

Tom McGrattan was top scorer for Portaferry, seeking a first title since 2014, with nine points, while Matthew Conlan scored three points. Cormac O’Doherty hit seven points for Slaughtneil, while Jack Cassidy, Shane McGuigan and Ó Mianáin scored three apiece, and Brendan Rogers chipped in with a brace.

Slaughtneil now go forward to an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Cork’s Sarsfields, aiming to win at the last four stage for the first time.

Finn Turpin of Portaferry and Meehaul McGrath of Slaughtneil. ©INPHO ©INPHO

Rathnure became the first Wexford club to win the Leinster intermediate hurling decider today, defeating Kilkenny’s Lisdowney by 0-24 to 1-16.

A Richard McEvoy goal put Lisdowney in front 1-10 to 0-11 early in the second half, but Rathnure hit back with a powerful finish to run out five-point victors.

Jack Redmond was their scoring star with 0-12, they will now play Galway’s Tynagh Abbey Duniry in the All-Ireland semi-final.

𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜 🏆



Your 2024 AIB Leinster GAA Intermediate Club Hurling Championship



Rathnure St Anne's

In football, Kildare’s Caragh won the Leinster intermediate final by five points against Dublin’s Naomh Mearnóg, while Offaly’s Ballinagar won the Leinster junior title by seven points against Meath’s Dunsany.

Caragh will now play Crossmolina of Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final, while Ballinagar will face Galway’s An Cheathrú Rua in their semi-final.

In the Ulster junior hurling twinning final, Derry’s Ballinscreen defeated Fr Murphy’s of London by 16 points, they’ll now play Cork’s Russell Rovers in the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘



From the 2024 AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Football Championship Final



Full Time



Naomh Mearnog (DB) 0-08

Caragh (KE) 0-13



Congratulations to Caragh!



📺 Watch it Live now on Clubber TV now!#LeinsterClub24 | @naomhmearnog @Caragh_GFC pic.twitter.com/yx0YfjP9th — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) December 1, 2024