Dublin: 8°C Monday 3 January 2022
Leinster, Connacht and Munster senior finals live in next weekend's GAA club TV action

Football and hurling titles up for grabs on RTÉ and TG4.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 3 Jan 2022, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 892 Views 0 Comments
Naas, Kilmallock and Padraig Pearses all chasing club wins.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THREE PROVINCIAL SENIOR club finals form the live GAA TV schedule next weekend as the action gets under way in 2022.

The three games are all competitions from 2021 that have spilled over into the New Year with Dublin, Kildare, Mayo, Roscommon, Waterford and Limerick county champions all featuring.

The Leinster football decider is live on RTÉ 2 next Saturday from Croke Park, a battle between Kilmacud Crokes and Naas after both came good in their pre-Christmas semi-finals. Naas have never won this title, while Kilmacud Crokes are chasing a fifth crown and their first since 2010.

On Sunday, the Connacht football final in Ballina is the start of the GAA BEO programme on TG4. It brings together Knockmore and Padraig Pearses, the former seeking a first title since 1996 and the latter hoping for a breakthrough to win their first, although they did contest the 2019 final.

Then that is followed by the Munster hurling final from Páirc Uí Chaoimh with Ballygunner meeting Kilmallock. Both clubs are recent champions, Ballygunner in 2018 and Kilmallock in 2014. This will be Ballygunner’s fifth final apperance in six campaigns.

Saturday

5pm – RTÉ 2

  • Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Naas (Kildare), Croke Park – Leinster senior club football final.

Sunday

1.30pm – TG4

  • Knockmore (Mayo) v Padraig Pearses (Roscommon), Ballina – Connacht senior club football final.

3.30pm – TG4

  • Ballygunner (Waterford) v Kilmallock (Limerick), Páirc Uí Chaoimh – Munster senior club hurling final.

