5 key storylines after an action-packed GAA club weekend

1. Giants fall

Errigal Ciaran losing their Tyrone semi-final to Trillick on Sunday evening creates two significant records; the first being that both teams who contested January’s club final – Errigal and champions Cuala – are now both beaten in their domestic competitions.

It also means that the failure of a club to retain the O’Neill Cup in Tyrone stretches beyond 20 years, Carrickmore – who drew their semi-final against parish neighbours Loughmacrory – the last to achieve this in 2004 and 2005.

Elsewhere, serial winners and achievers and three-peat chasers Corofin in Galway and Glen in Derry – who had contested two of the last three All-Ireland finals, both lost county semi-finals. And finally, Armagh will have a novel final ahead when the two underdogs of Madden and Cullyhanna overcame Clann Eireann and Crossmaglen respectively to make the Orchard county decider.

Jason Duffy holds off Rico Kelly in Cullyhanna's win over Crossmaglen. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

2. Dual jewels

With National Head of Hurling Willie Maher embarking on a mini tour of the country to introduce his debut album; ‘How to manage the dual player,’ how he must love to take those from Loughmore Castleiney with him to outline the benefits.

A day after the birth of his second child, Noel McGrath guided them past Holycross with four classy points from play in their 1-18 to 0-15 hurling semi-final on Saturday.

Naturally, focus soon shifts with a football semi-final next Saturday against Kilsheelan-Kilcash. They will bid for their sixth senior hurling title on 26 October.

It was 96 years since Ennis Dalcassians secured a Clare hurling and football double, and their modern ancestors Eire Óg Ennis achieved such a feat with an unanswered 1-8 in the final quarter of the Clare football final against St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield to add to their hurling title the previous weekend.

3. Beast from the East

East Kerry had become the dominant force in Kerry domestic football, winning four senior titles between 2019 and 2023.

But they were given a bit of a scutching in Saturday’s quarter-final when they came up against Rathmore, who are, it needs pointed out, a club team in the eastern division.

Advertisement

Rathmore scored 0-14 without reply, to win 1-21 to 0-9. David Clifford got 0-5 for East Kerry, Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan hit 0-3 apiece for Rathmore.

There was something similar on Sunday in Austin Stack Park, as Dingle, inspired by Paul Geaney’s 1-9, overcame West Kerry in their quarter-final, setting up significant bragging rights

4. I’m just Lucan

Dublin hurling got a significant shot in the arm with Na Fianna’s dream All-Ireland win back at the start of the year. The Mobhi Road men have made their way back to the Dublin decider, but the interesting thing is who they will face on October 25th.

While Na Fianna are playing in their fifth decider in a row, they find Lucan Sarsfields waiting for them. Lucan beat Ballyboden St Enda’s in the other semi-final, a club who were harbouring double hopes of their own.

Lucan have not marched behind the band on county final day in a dozen years, but they are heading for a special night, managed. by former Kilkenny livewire, Charlie Carter.

Charlie Carter. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

5. Oi Oi Dunloy

A separate word for another group of dual players, with Dunloy winning their first Antrim football championship in 89 years by beating Erin’s Own, Cargin.

The defending champions had spent many years in the shadow of St Galls, but since they managed to get over that hump, they helped themselves to eight of the last 10 championships in Antrim.

However, as good as they have been, there was a sense that they were an ageing team and Dunloy have been recognised as a tremendously exciting football team.

Quiet night in Dunloy 🤪🟢🟡 pic.twitter.com/6aTLKHjUkB — Dunloy Cuchullains (@DunloyGAC) October 12, 2025

Among their brighter talents include county hurlers, the club captain Seann Elliott and his brother Nigel, with Keelan Molloy at full-forward.

The celebrations in Dunloy looked exactly what you might 89 year in the making would look like.