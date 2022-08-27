5 storylines to follow in this weekend's GAA club action

Conor Laverty, Paul Geaney and Jack O'Connor will be in club action this weekend.

Compiled by Kevin O’Brien and Fintan O’Toole

1. A novel last four in Kerry

The Kerry football championship can be a complicated model to get a handle on from the outside. The serious stuff of the county championship, which involves the divisional teams, is a couple weeks away but the club championship reaches the senior semi-final stage on Saturday. With the possibility of a divisional team claiming the Bishop Moynihan Cup, that would pave the way for the club victors to represent Kerry on the Munster stage.

The last six championships have been carved up by Dr Crokes and Austin Stacks, and indeed only once since 2012 have that pair not won this title. The exception was 2015 winners Dingle, part of the last four, as are Kerins O’Rahillys, the Tralee-based club that last won it in 2010.

They’d savour getting their hands on the trophy now but both are away in Saturday’s semi-finals against two clubs eager to make their mark here. 2020 intermediate champions Spa host Kerins O’Rahillys and 2019 intermediate champions Templenoe host Dingle. A final place would be savoured by all involved.

2. Kilcoo’s title defences begins

Kilcoo began the defence of their Down, Ulster and All-Ireland titles last night with a 2-12 to 0-4 win against Clonduff. New Down manager Conor Laverty was on the field for the champions in a playing capacity.

Despite their status as the best team in the country, Kilcoo won’t have it all their own way and there are plenty of rivals who would take great pleasure in dethroning them. Eugene Branagan’s comments back in May riled up the other clubs in the county.

Kilcoo responded well after losing to Burren in the recent league final, a game that saw six sent-off after a mass brawl near the finish. Burren, who lost by two points to Kilcoo in last year’s county final, face a tricky opening tie against Mayobridge on Monday night.

The Down championship is in a knock-out format with a backdoor system for opening round losers.

3. Dublin hurling heats up

Places are up for grabs in the Dublin senior hurling championship knock-out stages as the penultimate round of group games are played on Saturday afternoon.

In their respective groups, Ballyboden St Enda’s and Kilmacud Crokes lead the race to seal direct passages into the semi-finals. Ballyboden play Na Fianna in the tie of the day – a game that will be aired live on Dublin GAA TV.

Last winners in 2018, Ballyboden are bidding to end a four-year wait without the title. A win over an improving Na Fianna outfit would seal a top two-finish for David Curtin’s side. If Na Fianna were to pull off an upset, they’d put themselves in a great position to finish top, with ‘Boden and Cuala facing off in the final round.

Newly appointed Dublin boss Micheál Donoghue may well be an interested spectator in Parnell Park, where plenty of county stars will be in action for Cuala in the early game versus St Jude’s.

Cuala and Con O'Callaghan are in hurling action this weekend. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

4. A tasty tie in Galway football

The Galway senior football championship starts to heat up as round three of the group stage gets underway. Corofin are yearning to climb back to the top of Galway football, given 2019 was the last time they reigned supreme.

The five-time All-Ireland champions have started the campaign with two wins from two. They play 2020 champions Moycullen, the side of Galway skipper Sean Kelly, in a mouth-watering tie on Saturday evening in Pearse Stadium.

Moycullen have also won both their opening games and are locked in a three-team tie at the top of Group 1 alongside Corofin and Tuam Stars.

5. Sunday hurling showdown in Cork

The last round of group games in the Cork premier senior hurling championship are in the spotlight on Sunday afternoon. It’s a critical day, by the close we’ll know the pairings for the three quarter-finals and who will get a bye directly to the last four. The most intriguing game looks to be the meeting of St Finbarr’s and Sarsfields. A draw will propel St Finbarr’s forward as they are on three points, while Sarsfields are chasing a win.

It’s the array of playing talent that creates a sense of anticipation surrounding this one. County seniors from this season like Damien and Conor Cahalane, and Jack O’Connor. Players of recent top-level county experience like Daniel Kearney and Billy Hennessy.

And most interestingly with new Cork manager Pat Ryan, a Sarsfields clubman, now getting to work, the chance is there to watch emerging stars like Ethan Twomey, Daniel Hogan and Brian Hayes.

