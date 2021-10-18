Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 18 October 2021
Advertisement

Mayo football double-header on RTÉ while Donegal and Limerick showdowns on TG4

Four more club matches will be televised live next weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 18 Oct 2021, 5:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,743 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5577579

MAYO FOOTBALL, DONEGAL football and Limerick hurling take centre stage as part of next weekend’s GAA club coverage.

pjimage (4) Lee Keegan, Cian Lynch and Ciaran Thompson all in club action next weekend. Source: INPHO

RTÉ 2 are showing a live double-header from the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence next Saturday afternoon with two Mayo senior quarter-finals taking place.

The first game sees Westport play Ballina Stephenites at 3pm, a meeting of two teams that contested last year’s semi-finals with both losing out.

That will followed by Ballintubber against Knockmore at 5pm, a repeat of last year’s quarter-final tie that Knockmore won by 2-11 to 0-12. Knockmore went on to lift the Mayo senior crown while Ballintubber had been champions for the previous two seasons in 2018 and 2019.

From the Mayo team that started last month’s All-Ireland senior final there will be some star names in action for the double-header in Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites), Lee Keegan (Westport), Diarmuid O’Connor and Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber), and Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore).

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

On Sunday the TG4 coverage begins with the Donegal senior football meeting of Naomh Conaill and Kilcar at the semi-final stage at 1.45pm. It’s a repeat of the 2020 final, which was played in August, that Naomh Conaill won on penalties with Kilcar subsequently launching an appeal over that result. Ciaran Thompson, Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh are some of the marquee names set to feature.

Then at 3.45pm it’s the county senior hurling final in the home of the All-Ireland champions Limerick. The 2019 champions Patrickswell play the 2014 kingpins Kilmallock.

Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane are the leading lights for Patrickswell with Barry Hennessy, Aaron Costello and Graeme Mulcahy part of the big names in the Kilmallock squad.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie