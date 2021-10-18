Mayo football double-header on RTÉ while Donegal and Limerick showdowns on TG4

MAYO FOOTBALL, DONEGAL football and Limerick hurling take centre stage as part of next weekend’s GAA club coverage.

Lee Keegan, Cian Lynch and Ciaran Thompson all in club action next weekend. Source: INPHO

RTÉ 2 are showing a live double-header from the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence next Saturday afternoon with two Mayo senior quarter-finals taking place.

The first game sees Westport play Ballina Stephenites at 3pm, a meeting of two teams that contested last year’s semi-finals with both losing out.

That will followed by Ballintubber against Knockmore at 5pm, a repeat of last year’s quarter-final tie that Knockmore won by 2-11 to 0-12. Knockmore went on to lift the Mayo senior crown while Ballintubber had been champions for the previous two seasons in 2018 and 2019.

From the Mayo team that started last month’s All-Ireland senior final there will be some star names in action for the double-header in Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites), Lee Keegan (Westport), Diarmuid O’Connor and Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber), and Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore).

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

On Sunday the TG4 coverage begins with the Donegal senior football meeting of Naomh Conaill and Kilcar at the semi-final stage at 1.45pm. It’s a repeat of the 2020 final, which was played in August, that Naomh Conaill won on penalties with Kilcar subsequently launching an appeal over that result. Ciaran Thompson, Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh are some of the marquee names set to feature.

Then at 3.45pm it’s the county senior hurling final in the home of the All-Ireland champions Limerick. The 2019 champions Patrickswell play the 2014 kingpins Kilmallock.

Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane are the leading lights for Patrickswell with Barry Hennessy, Aaron Costello and Graeme Mulcahy part of the big names in the Kilmallock squad.